A. P. Møller – Mærsk announced the retirement of its CEO of nearly seven years and one of the leading voices in the future of container shipping Soren Skou to be succeeded by Vincent Clerc, the current CEO of the company’s Ocean & Logistic business. The change over announced today at a press event in Denmark happens in just three weeks at the end of 2022 and marks the second major change in the management of the group in 2022.

1 DAY AGO