All Madison Streets to be Plowed; Snow Emergency Parking Rules in Effect Starting Evening of December 10, 2022

All City of Madison streets will be plowed today, December 9, 2022. Plowing began at 3:00pm and it will take approximately 12 to 14 hours before all City of Madison streets receive their initial plowing. More information about the plowing operations can be found in the Snow Plow Update found at www.cityofmadison.com/Winter.

The City of Madison snow emergency parking rules will be in effect starting the evening of December 10, 2022.

Since a snow emergency will not be in effect for the evening of December 9, residents within the Snow Emergency Zone will not be required to follow alternate side parking rules tonight, however it is helpful to plowing operations if obstructions and parked vehicles were removed from the street.

If you do not park within the Snow Emergency Zone, you must follow alternate side parking restrictions each night from November 15 to March 15 regardless of weather.

All Madison residents are encouraged to choose off-street parking options for their vehicles and trailers. Fewer obstacles in the road means plowing operations will be safer, faster, and more complete. You must also follow all posted daytime parking restrictions. These parking restrictions help plowing operations by creating an open lane of travel for plow trucks. Failure to follow posted daytime parking restrictions can result in your vehicle being ticketed and towed.

Violators of overnight alternate side parking rules can also be ticketed and they may be towed.

Parking on the Street Saturday 12/10/2022 into early morning of Sunday 12/11/2022

Vehicles parked on the street Saturday, December 10 into Sunday, December 11 need to be on the ODD house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am.

Violations of the alternate side parking rules are punishable by a fine of $60 throughout the entire City of Madison. Violators could also be towed.

Parking on the Street Sunday 12/11/2022 into the early morning of Monday 12/12/2022

Vehicles parked on the street Sunday, December 11 into Monday, December 12 from should be on the EVEN house-numbered side of the street between the hours of 1am and 7am.

Why You Should Follow Alternate Side Parking

Following alternate side parking keeps the roads open, wide, and safe for all roadway users – cars, bicycles, emergency vehicles, refuse/recycling collection, and so on.

Other Parking Information

When a Declared Snow Emergency is in effect, parking will be available in the cashiered sections of city-owned ramps in the downtown area.

As a reminder, snow emergency parking rules will not be in effect this evening (December 9). However, snow emergency parking rules will be in effect for the evenings of Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11.

During a declared snow emergency you can park for no charge at the City ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. If you enter before 9 p.m. or leave after 7 a.m. you are liable for any parking charges before 9 p.m. and from 7 a.m. until the time you leave.

When parking in the ramps overnight, do not park on the top levels so this area can be plowed. Be aware that vehicles stored in city ramps longer than 48 hours are subject to being ticketed and towed. Meters in lots and ramps are enforced 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. Parking will also be available at the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot off of W. Washington Ave.

Additional Information

For additional plowing operations information and road condition expectations, check the Plowing Update on the winter website, www.cityofmadison.com/winter.

The winter website is also the source for more information about all things winter, including parking, salt usage, sidewalk shoveling, and winter recreation opportunities.

An additional source of winter parking information can be heard by calling the winter parking hotline at 608-261-9111.

