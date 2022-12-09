Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO