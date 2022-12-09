Read full article on original website
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia, economists told a panel of leading legislators on Monday. Economists from four...
Susan Campbell (opinion): CT Republicans fail another book report for 2nd-graders
To people who’ve lost sleep over it, the 5-year-old child of state Rep. Roland Lemar, D-New Haven, and Yale clinical professor of law Anika Singh Lemar has seen the children’s picture book “Julián is a Mermaid.”. More importantly, she is unscarred by it. I have read...
CT artist behind 2022 Hannukah Forever stamp appearing at New Haven post office Wednesday
The Connecticut artist behind this year’s Hannukah Forever stamp will appear at a stamp celebration and meet-and-greet in New Haven Wednesday. The 2022 Hannukah stamp was designed by Woodbridge’s Jeanette Kuvin Oren. The stamp is based on an original wall hanging the artist made from hand-dyed fabric that was appliquéd and quilted to form an abstract image of a multicolored menorah, according to a news release from the United States Postal Service.
Editorial: The shock of Sandy Hook must never fade away
To a parent who has lost a child, anniversaries and reminders can be painful, or they can be just like any other day. The grief ebbs and flows, but never disappears. Life goes on, but it’s never the same as it was. Connecticut on Wednesday marks 10 years since...
With CT being 'one of the most expensive places' for housing, pressure will be on for change in 2023
The upcoming legislative session is likely to bring a new effort to pass meaningful zoning reforms, according to advocates for a fund that rewards towns that create affordable housing and eviction protections for tenants. Growing Together Connecticut, a consortium of about 45 advocacy groups, faith leaders and housing experts, held...
How UConn football's John Marinelli serves as 'bridge' to CT high school coaches for Jim Mora's program
STORRS — John Marinelli was sitting near the base of a giant staircase just inside the main entrance of the Burton Family Football Complex and looking in different directions — at the various shiny displays, toward the upstairs offices, down a corridor leading to the Shenkman Training Center.
What to know about the Connecticut high school hockey season in the CIAC
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC boys hockey season begins Monday. Here are a few things to know before they get going:. Just a couple of years removed from being forced to drop a co-op, Immaculate will sit out the 2022-23 season for lack of players. The Mustangs hope to be back in a year. That’s the course that Wilton took. The Warriors most notably lacked a goalie in 2021-22 so didn’t play. They’re back for 2022-23.
The 2022-23 GameTimeCT Preseason Hockey Top 10 Poll: Notre Dame-West Haven is No. 1
Notre Dame-West Haven has never won back-to-back boys hockey state championships. The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll anoints them the preseason favorite to do just that. The Green Knights went 16-1 against Connecticut competition last year and won the last 16, including a sweep of both the SCC/SWC and CIAC championships. They begin this season a unanimous No. 1. Like last year, their early-season schedule is stocked with out-of-state competition to toughen them up for late in the year. With some key players returning, they’ve got every chance to make another run at titles.
