Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
iheart.com
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Miranda Lambert Reveals the Song That’s ‘Hard to Get Through’ in Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
One song from country singer Miranda Lambert's 2022 album 'Palomino' is 'hard to get through' in her 'Velvet Rodeo' Las Vegas residency.
Garth Brooks extends upcoming Las Vegas residency 'due to extraordinary demand'
Garth Brooks' upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been extended through 2024 after organizers saw "extraordinary demand" for tickets to "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE."
CMT
Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Her Las Vegas Residency
Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pose in Matching Camo Outfits for Thanksgiving Photo
The "No Doubt" songstress is making it known that she is thankful for her husband–today and every day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a sweet selfie of her and her hubby as they smiled for the camera. The black and white photo captured the pair, who both donned camouflage outfits while Stefani wore a white cowboy hat and Shelton opted for a trucker hat.
Kelly Clarkson enjoys 'date night' with 8-year-old daughter River Rose
Kelly Clarkson enjoyed a "date night" with daughter River Rose, 8, at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
Comments / 0