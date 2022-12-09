ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
The "No Doubt" songstress is making it known that she is thankful for her husband–today and every day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a sweet selfie of her and her hubby as they smiled for the camera. The black and white photo captured the pair, who both donned camouflage outfits while Stefani wore a white cowboy hat and Shelton opted for a trucker hat.
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
