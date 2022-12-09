Read full article on original website
Bronzino Portrait to Sell at Auction After Being Restituted to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A restituted portrait by the Italian Renaissance artist Bronzino will come to auction next year. Expected to fetch a price between $3 million and $5 million, the work will be offered during an Old Masters sale at Sotheby’s in New York that is scheduled to take place in January 2023. The ca. 1527 painting was restituted from the German government to the heirs of the Munich-based Jewish art collector Isle Hesselberger earlier this year. Proceeds from the sale will go toward Jewish causes and medical aid in New York. Under the Nazi Regime, Hesselberger, the heir to a textiles business fortune,...
This 180-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil Is Expected to Fetch Over $600,000 at Auction
Another prehistoric find is now up for grabs—this time in the City of Lights. Adding on to the recent slew of dinosaur auctions, a rare three-dimensional 180-million-year-old Ichthyosaurus Stenopterygius Longifrons will be up for sale next week as part of Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr’s latest event in Paris. One of the world’s most revered and oldest auction houses, the company is gearing up to host its second Natural History event, where buyers will haggle for the exceptional dino and other pristine fossils. The remains in question were discovered in France and include a preserved skull from the Mesozoic-era creature, along...
A 17th-Century Copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ Just Sold for Over $1 Million
A damaged copy of Salvator Mundi, a painting attributed by some to Leonardo da Vinci, became a surprise hit this week during an online Christie’s sale, where it sold for over $1 million. The exact author and date of the painting are not known, although Christie’s billed it as being by the Italian School and said it was done around 1600. Referring to its style, the house labeled the work as being “after Leonardo da Vinci.” The attribution of Salvator Mundi, the most expensive work sold at auction, is widely contested. Christie’s, which had advertised that work as a true da Vinci, auctioned the painting...
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site
A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Nearly two dozen looted objects that were seized by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in recent months were recovered from the home of a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Theopetra Cave contains the world's oldest manmade structure and was home to humans for 130,000 years
Interior of Theopetra Cave in GreecePhoto byTolis-3kala; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Theopetra Cave is a limestone cave that is located in Thessaly, Greece. The cave is situated on the northeastern side of a limestone rock formation called the Theopetra Rock. The cave overlooks the village of Theopetra.
Rare Civil War, WWI military items made by Tiffany & Co. to hit Illinois auction block
Rock Island Auction Company in Illinois is putting three Tiffany & Co. creations with military significance up for auction including two Civil War-era swords and a WWI naval aviator pin.
Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Remains Found in Australian Museum's Cupboard
A mystery lasting more than 85 years has been solved after the discovery of the remains of the last known Tasmanian tiger—which were found in an unassuming cupboard. The remnants of the now-extinct Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, were thought lost forever until their discovery in a cupboard at a Tasmanian museum, researchers said, solving one of the Australian state’s “most enduring zoological mysteries.” The tiger died in 1936 but its skin and skeleton were nowhere to be found. Researcher Robert Peddle eventually tracked it down, finding it in a cupboard of the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery’s education office. The skeleton had been used as a “traveling exhibit” with staff “blissfully unaware they had been handling the last of the species,” according to ABC News. Museum curator of vertebrate zoology Kathryn Medlock blamed “a failure to correctly catalog and record the specimen,” which “resulted in its skin being taken around the country.” Both the skin and skeleton are now stored in the museum's zoological section.
Rare guitar given as a gift by Marie Antoinette expected to sell for $84,000
Marie Antoinette may be better remembered for her tragic demise than as a musician, but a guitar thought to have belonged to the ill-fated monarch is expected to sell for up to €80,000 ($84,000) when it's auctioned later this week.
Artifacts from Met Trustee’s Collection Seized in New York
U.S. authorities have seized Greek and Roman antiquities from Shelby White, a New York philanthropist who sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The group of artifacts recovered as part of the seizure are estimated to be worth $20 million. The Art Newspaper first reported news of the seizure. More than 20 works of art were recovered from White’s residence. According to a statement from White’s representative, Fraser Seitel, she is cooperating with the probe and has agreed to repatriate the items to their originating countries, Italy and Turkey. White could not be reached for comment. The works include...
