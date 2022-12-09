Read full article on original website
Red Sox rumors: Boston on verge of losing another fan-favorite free agent
With Xander Bogaerts gone, Rafael Devers is officially the only player left from the Red Sox starting lineup of the deciding game of the 2018 World Series. And if the Sox don’t re-sign Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale will be the only member of that championship season’s starting rotation.
Maybe it is time for San Diego Padres to trade Fernando Tatis Jr.
A very interesting rumor surfaced on Monday afternoon – the San Diego Padres were potentially considering moving on from Fernando Tatis Jr. That rumor, which would have involved Tatis heading to the Yankees, was quickly shot down. One can understand why that would be the case; the Padres would be selling low on Tatis, there is plenty of uncertainty as to whether or not he can live up to his long term contract after his wrist issues and PED suspension, and teams want to see if he can return to form. Meanwhile, the Padres would still be looking for a king’s ransom for Tatis considering the type of player he could be. But maybe the Padres should consider such a move.
3 Cubs moves to make after losing out on Carlos Correa
The Chicago Cubs need to respond after missing out on Carlos Correa, and some of their roster holes are glaring. The Chicago Cubs have made some relatively minor moves so far this offseason, such as signing Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon. Both are useful, surely, but need to be paired with a marquee player in order to reach the championship-level roster the Cubs are trying to build.
Dansby Swanson: The Minnesota Twins backup plan?
The Minnesota Twins finally have an answer on Carlos Correa. After saying that they were not going to wait much longer for Correa to make a decision, one has come forth. Correa is heading to the Bay Area, having signed a 13 year deal to join the San Francisco Giants. While the Giants have landed their top priority in the shortstop market, the Twins are left with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup.
What Carlos Correa’s contract means for Dansby Swanson’s market
Dansby Swanson is the lone remaining star shortstop free agent on the market, and things are heating up as there was a lot of competition for the four. Teams aren’t playing around this offseason when it comes to the four star shortstops on the market. Three of the four...
Report: Giants entering mix for top free agent infielder
The San Francisco Giants appear to have awoken from their slumber. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants have been in contact with Dansby Swanson’s camp about a possible deal. The free agent shortstop Swanson remains unsigned, but Morosi adds that his decision is not believed to be imminent.
Minnesota Twins final offer to Carlos Correa revealed (and it was a good one)
The Minnesota Twins lost out on Carlos Correa, but the team’s final offer signals that a new era is being ushered. Don’t fool yourself into thinking the biggest takeaway from the Minnesota Twins losing out on Carlos Correa is that the team failed to sign a big name free agent.
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023
Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
Clark reveals prospects he likes within Giants farm system
The Giants were 18th in MLB.com's midseason farm-system rankings in August, and with the off-season in full swing, the front office is likely seeing which prospects can help the squad in 2023. Former Giants first baseman Will Clark provided a couple of names that the organization should consider as possible...
