Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Related
Giants laughably sign pitcher that Dodgers absolutely own
The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t done much of anything this offseason. The biggest stories around the team are about the players who have left LA, not the ones they’ave brought in. Signing a reclamation project to replace Cody Bellinger just doesn’t do it for most of the fanbase.
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis has hidden offseason clue in Contreras contract?
Are the St. Louis Cardinals planning to spend some more this offseason? If you’re into theories and possibilities, perhaps the structure of the contract just signed by Willson Contreras could give a hint on what is to come this offseason in the Gateway City. Rumors: Willson Contreras contract structure...
Giants sign former Dodgers pitcher in another move that’ll get them nowhere
Some offseason from the San Francisco Giants! First, they miss out on Aaron Judge and got Mitch Haniger as a consolation prize. Then they add Sean Manaea to their rotation, knowing very well how badly the Los Angeles Dodgers owned him last year. Now, they’ve signed a former Dodger to join their crowded rotation!
Maybe it is time for San Diego Padres to trade Fernando Tatis Jr.
A very interesting rumor surfaced on Monday afternoon – the San Diego Padres were potentially considering moving on from Fernando Tatis Jr. That rumor, which would have involved Tatis heading to the Yankees, was quickly shot down. One can understand why that would be the case; the Padres would be selling low on Tatis, there is plenty of uncertainty as to whether or not he can live up to his long term contract after his wrist issues and PED suspension, and teams want to see if he can return to form. Meanwhile, the Padres would still be looking for a king’s ransom for Tatis considering the type of player he could be. But maybe the Padres should consider such a move.
What Carlos Correa’s contract means for Dansby Swanson’s market
Dansby Swanson is the lone remaining star shortstop free agent on the market, and things are heating up as there was a lot of competition for the four. Teams aren’t playing around this offseason when it comes to the four star shortstops on the market. Three of the four...
Minnesota Twins final offer to Carlos Correa revealed (and it was a good one)
The Minnesota Twins lost out on Carlos Correa, but the team’s final offer signals that a new era is being ushered. Don’t fool yourself into thinking the biggest takeaway from the Minnesota Twins losing out on Carlos Correa is that the team failed to sign a big name free agent.
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023
Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
FanSided
300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0