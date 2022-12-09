ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Maybe it is time for San Diego Padres to trade Fernando Tatis Jr.

A very interesting rumor surfaced on Monday afternoon – the San Diego Padres were potentially considering moving on from Fernando Tatis Jr. That rumor, which would have involved Tatis heading to the Yankees, was quickly shot down. One can understand why that would be the case; the Padres would be selling low on Tatis, there is plenty of uncertainty as to whether or not he can live up to his long term contract after his wrist issues and PED suspension, and teams want to see if he can return to form. Meanwhile, the Padres would still be looking for a king’s ransom for Tatis considering the type of player he could be. But maybe the Padres should consider such a move.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Carlos Correa’s contract means for Dansby Swanson’s market

Dansby Swanson is the lone remaining star shortstop free agent on the market, and things are heating up as there was a lot of competition for the four. Teams aren’t playing around this offseason when it comes to the four star shortstops on the market. Three of the four...
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023

Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
