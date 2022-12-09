The brother of 52-year-old U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who is still imprisoned in Russia, praised the Biden administration for its successful efforts to free Brittney Griner but called his brother's continued detention "a catastrophe" in a statement issued after the WNBA star's release on Thursday."I am so glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home," David Whelan wrote. "As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays."Noting the prisoner exchange that took place in the United Arab...

6 DAYS AGO