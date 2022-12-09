Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Moscow wanted Russian colonel jailed on murder charges released for Paul Whelan: report
Russia reportedly asked U.S. authorities to help free a Russian spy imprisoned for murder in Germany in exchange for releasing wrongfully detained ex-Marine Paul Whelan. American officials told CNN on Friday that they shared multiple other options for the trade but that the Kremlin would only consider former colonel Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a…
Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says
Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
President Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. has secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after she was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months. U.S. officials worked extensively behind the scenes to free Griner, who was detained in February for carrying a small amount of cannabis oil. Griner was reportedly swapped for…
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Trump turned down Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout prisoner swap years ago, John Bolton says
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has revealed that Donald Trump turned down the chance to secure Paul Whelan’s release two years ago – despite the former president claiming to be outraged over the Biden administration’s deal which freed Brittney Griner but left the US marine in Russian custody.Mr Bolton, who was the national security adviser under Mr Trump for 17 months from 2018 to 2019, told CBS that the Trump administration had the opportunity to trade Mr Whelan for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2018.“The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade existed back then and it wasn’t made,...
Blinken says U.S. still "actively engaged" with Russia over potential prisoner swap
Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the United States is "actively engaged" with Russia over a possible prisoner swap to free Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, who are in Russian custody. "The proof will be in the pudding," Blinken said in an interview with...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
President Joe Biden had already personally informed Cherelle Griner that her wife was being released from Russian detention when aides arrived with more news: Brittney Griner was now securely out of Russia -- and on the telephone.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Kremlin: Russia plans to 'liberate' parts of Ukraine that Moscow annexed
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that its forces are still set on seizing parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that Moscow has claimed as its own. However, the Kremlin has not fully defined the goals of its military campaign, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to set a limit on the Ukrainian territory that Russia now sought to incorporate as its own.
McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is stepping up his attacks on former President Trump as Trump’s support dips. The Senate GOP leader on Tuesday blamed Trump for the “candidate quality” problem that hampered the party’s bid to recapture the Senate in 2022, marking the third time in three weeks that McConnell has directly criticized…
Brother of Russia detainee Paul Whelan calls on US to be 'more assertive' after Griner trade
The brother of U.S citizen Paul Whelan, currently being imprisoned in Russia, spoke out following the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade earlier Thursday
Brother calls Paul Whelan's detention "a catastrophe" after prisoner swap
The brother of 52-year-old U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who is still imprisoned in Russia, praised the Biden administration for its successful efforts to free Brittney Griner but called his brother's continued detention "a catastrophe" in a statement issued after the WNBA star's release on Thursday."I am so glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home," David Whelan wrote. "As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays."Noting the prisoner exchange that took place in the United Arab...
Daily Beast
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Kremlin rejects EU oil price cap: 'Europe will live without Russian oil'
The Kremlin on Saturday rejected EU efforts to hit Russia's top earner by placing a price cap on its oil and said 'Europe will live without Russian oil.'
