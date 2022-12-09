RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- They're terrorizing Long Island neighborhoods with shootings and carjackings, and now 18 alleged gang members are behind bars. Investigators said they're part of a new neighborhood gang and one of their crimes made headlines in October: the shooting outside U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's house in Shirley.Video shows an armed carjacking of an innocent rideshare driver in Wading River. The gunmen gleefully grin as they steal the car. They're part of a ruthless gang, say officials, responsible for 31 violent acts from Suffolk to Nassau since last year. The crimes also include a murder outside a Farmingville nightclub in full...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO