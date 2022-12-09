Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Related
Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested for Stealing Over $164K From Elderly Man in Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook Police have arrested a woman that's accused of stealing over $164,000 from an elderly man in Old Saybrook earlier this year. Authorities said a 94-year-old man had a total of $164,284 stolen from his checking account in February 2022. Investigators said a woman created a fraudulent online bank...
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
Bristol Press
Bristol man whose co-defendants took plea bargains appears set on fighting charges in beating that left man brain dead
BRISTOL – A Bristol man appears steadfastly set on a trial after being accused of beating a man who was left brain dead and ultimately taken off of life support - despite his co-defendants accepting plea bargains and accepting their role in the death. Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne...
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Man Nabbed At Trumbull Mall With 13-Year-Old Girl In Stolen Car, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly being caught in a stolen vehicle at a Fairfield County mall with a 13-year-old girl he just met. The incident took place in Trumbull around 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull Police located the vehicle, which...
Suffolk DA announces arrest of 18 suspects following 10-month gang investigation
The DA says the crimes happened mostly in the Mastic, Shirley, Bellport and Riverhead areas.
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
Hudson Valley Man Charged Accused Of Stabbing 2 Others During 'Chaotic Scene,' Police Say
A man from the area on probation was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and a woman.The incident took place in Orange County around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 in New Windsor.According to Chief Robert Doss, of the New Windsor Police, when officers responded to an apartment on Copper Court fo…
18 alleged gang members arrested in Long Island police takedown
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- They're terrorizing Long Island neighborhoods with shootings and carjackings, and now 18 alleged gang members are behind bars. Investigators said they're part of a new neighborhood gang and one of their crimes made headlines in October: the shooting outside U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's house in Shirley.Video shows an armed carjacking of an innocent rideshare driver in Wading River. The gunmen gleefully grin as they steal the car. They're part of a ruthless gang, say officials, responsible for 31 violent acts from Suffolk to Nassau since last year. The crimes also include a murder outside a Farmingville nightclub in full...
Burlington Man Busted For Crashing Truck, Having Pistol, Police Say
A Connecticut man who allegedly crashed his pickup truck and then walked home was also busted for having a pistol in the vehicle without a license. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 on Route 4 in Burlington. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers...
milfordmirror.com
Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later
GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull police warn residents about bump in certain crimes
TRUMBULL — With the holiday season underway, the Trumbull police are warning residents that a bump in certain crimes is making the season not so merry and bright for many of their neighbors. Police said they have seen an "alarming increase" in four categories of crimes — residential burglaries,...
Can You Help Bethel Police With Information About This Car Involved In Hit-and-Run?
According to a press release from today (12/12) the Bethel Police Department is looking for your help with information about a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. That horrible incident happened on Friday, December 9th at about 4:40, according to an earlier press release:. On 12/09/2022 at...
NBC Connecticut
Waterford Police Attempt to ID Man Accused of Stealing Wallet, Spending Thousands of Dollars
Waterford police are attempting to identify a man who is accused of stealing a wallet from someone at one store and spending thousands of dollars at another. Police said a wallet was stolen from someone who was shopping at Target in Waterford on November 23 around 2 p.m. Credit cards...
NBC Connecticut
Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford
Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
State Police: Kolbe Cathedral High School bus crash on I-84 sends dozens of students to hospital
The crash happened Monday on I-84 West around 1:20 p.m.
Comments / 3