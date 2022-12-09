ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

WTNH

Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested for Stealing Over $164K From Elderly Man in Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook Police have arrested a woman that's accused of stealing over $164,000 from an elderly man in Old Saybrook earlier this year. Authorities said a 94-year-old man had a total of $164,284 stolen from his checking account in February 2022. Investigators said a woman created a fraudulent online bank...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
CBS New York

18 alleged gang members arrested in Long Island police takedown

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- They're terrorizing Long Island neighborhoods with shootings and carjackings, and now 18 alleged gang members are behind bars. Investigators said they're part of a new neighborhood gang and one of their crimes made headlines in October: the shooting outside U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's house in Shirley.Video shows an armed carjacking of an innocent rideshare driver in Wading River. The gunmen gleefully grin as they steal the car. They're part of a ruthless gang, say officials, responsible for 31 violent acts from Suffolk to Nassau since last year. The crimes also include a murder outside a Farmingville nightclub in full...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
milfordmirror.com

Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later

GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
GROTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull police warn residents about bump in certain crimes

TRUMBULL — With the holiday season underway, the Trumbull police are warning residents that a bump in certain crimes is making the season not so merry and bright for many of their neighbors. Police said they have seen an "alarming increase" in four categories of crimes — residential burglaries,...
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford

Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
MILFORD, CT

