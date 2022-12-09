Read full article on original website
Spring population up by 13% since 2016, census data shows
On Dec. 8, the U.S. Census Bureau released its American Community Survey five-year estimates, including data for the Spring and Klein area. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) The Spring and Klein community has grown by more than 46,787 residents—or about 13%—from 2016-21, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey five-year estimates released Dec. 8.
Katy to increase groundwater usage fees for residential, commercial utilities in 2023
Katy water utility customers will see an increase in rates effective Jan. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) After considerable discussion about the city’s lack of alternative sources of water for utilities and its involvement with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, Katy City Council members at a Dec. 12 meeting approved a $0.16 increase to groundwater reduction user fees for each single-family and multifamily residential and commercial structure and unit, effective Jan. 15.
See how Harris County's population, demographics have changed since 2016
New census data for Harris County shows increases in its population and educational attainment and changes in the racial and ethnic makeup of the population. (Courtesy Visit Houston) Harris County’s population grew 5.95% between 2016 and 2021—less than the growth of three of the five most populous counties in Texas...
Sugar Land eyes home revitalization program
The city of Sugar Land is working on a grant program that would reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Editor's Note: This article has been corrected to reflect that as much as $2 million is estimated to be...
Montgomery County soft launches new sheriff's museum
Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson cut the ribbon on the new museum Dec. 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Museum, located at 2359 Holloman St., Conroe, held a soft opening Dec. 14. The new museum commemorates the history of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office with photos, mementos and artifacts from past to present. The opening coincided with the sheriff office's 185th anniversary.
Friendswood ISD plans for Phase 2 of high school renovations
Friendswood ISD is making plans to work around renovations to Friendswood High School. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Several Friendswood ISD programs will be relocated next fall to accommodate renovations to Friendswood High School. CBRE Project Manager LaJuan Harris presented an update on the proposed plans for Phase 2 of...
Friendswood ISD welcomes new trustee to board
Beau Egert was sworn in to Friendswood ISD board of trustees Position 5. (Courtesy Dayna Owen/Friendswood ISD) Friendswood ISD swore in three trustees during its Dec. 12 board meeting, including a new member. Beau Egert is serving his first term in Position 5, replacing Robert McCabe. Trustees Ralph Hobratschk and...
Humble ISD approves contracts for new playscapes, middle school improvements
The new playground at Humble ISD's Woodland Hills Elementary marked the first of 30 new playscapes scheduled to be constructed throughout the district that were included in the $775 million bond approved by voters in May. (Courtesy Humble ISD) Humble ISD trustees at their Dec. 14 meeting approved the selection...
Campus construction finishing up on new iSchool High in Creekside
ISchool High-Creekside is located at the LSC-Creekside Center in Tomball. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) iSchool High is a public charter school open to all students in the Greater Houston area. With locations already in Atascocita, The Woodlands and University Park as well as two in Lewisville, Creekside is the fifth iSchool High to open in the state. iSchool High-Creekside opened Aug. 16.
Sales tax growth expands across Houston area
Houston-area cities have continued to accelerate growth within their sales tax revenue base over 2021 and 2020. (Courtesy Fotolia) Sales tax revenue growth continues across Texas, indicating sustained growth, according to a report from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. In December, Comptroller Glenn Hagar distributed a total of $1.1...
Houston approves new Medical Center tax increment reinvestment zone, expansions for several other zones
The tax increment reinvestment zone plan entails approximately 1,332 acres and will allow for the repair of public infrastructure, including water retention for the area and parking and transit solutions at the nearby Hermann Park. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) At the Dec. 14 Houston City Council meeting, council members held...
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble
On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
Shenandoah, Tamina reach agreement to provide water services to Tamina community
Shenandoah and Tamina have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewer services to the community, pending county approval. (Community Impact staff) The city of Shenandoah and the Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewage service to residents of the Tamina community. The agreement was finalized at an Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation meeting Dec. 5, according to Shenandoah City Administrator Kathie Reyer. Montgomery County will need to finalize the agreement for it to become official, she said.
Education, property taxes head local legislators’ agendas for 2023
State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said in a statement to Community Impact that the priority for the 88th session is getting the Legislature to adopt a Teacher Bill of Rights and a Parental Bill of Rights to address issues in education. Legislators and Texas policy organizations plan to prioritize public...
New Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care opens on North Shepherd Drive
A new Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new location Dec. 12 in the Heights area at 2400 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care) A new Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new location Dec. 12 in the Heights area at 2400 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. Memorial...
Zero-staff gym Iron24 Fitness + Recovery to open in Conroe
Iron24 Fitness Recovery will open in Conroe before the first of the year. (Courtesy Iron24 Fitness Recovery) Iron24 Fitness + Recovery, located at 2206 I-45, will open in Conroe by Jan. 1. This will be the franchise's second corporate-owned location to open in the North Houston area. Brand President Marty Flanagan said Iron24 is a zero-staff fitness center attractive to the average to active gym user. Open 24/7, Iron24 Fitness + Recovery provides traditional cardio, weight and strength training machines with infrared saunas and a stretching stage. Flanagan said members control everything through the gym's app. Memberships can be canceled, changed or activated online. Guest passes are also available through the app. Memberships are paid month to month. Flanagan said more than 50 Iron24 locations are under development, including a location in Magnolia. www.iron24.com.
MEP Green Design & Build opens new headquarters in Clear Lake area
Multinational firm MEP Green Design & Build opened its new headquarters in the Clear Lake area. (Courtesy MEP Green Design & Build) MEP Green Design & Build held a grand opening for its new headquarters Dec. 2 at 915 Gemini St., Houston. The firm offers engineering design services and mechanical contracting for new construction. The firm does work throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico as well as in Asia. 281-786-1195. www.mepgreendesigns.com/our-company/
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Construction to begin on Northpark Drive overpass in spring 2023
Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Dec. 8 meeting approved a contract with Harper Brothers Construction, paving the way for the groundbreaking on the long-awaited Northpark Drive Overpass Project. (Community Impact staff) Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as...
Michael Richmond, community leader inThe Woodlands, dies at 74
Michael Richmond and his wife, Vicki Calvert Richmond, were present at the designation of the St. Luke's Health-The Woodlands lobby in 2013. (Courtesy St. Luke's Hospital-The Woodlands) Michael Richmond, a former CEO of The Woodlands Operating Company, died in his home Dec. 5 following his eight-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease,...
