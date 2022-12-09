Iron24 Fitness Recovery will open in Conroe before the first of the year. (Courtesy Iron24 Fitness Recovery) Iron24 Fitness + Recovery, located at 2206 I-45, will open in Conroe by Jan. 1. This will be the franchise's second corporate-owned location to open in the North Houston area. Brand President Marty Flanagan said Iron24 is a zero-staff fitness center attractive to the average to active gym user. Open 24/7, Iron24 Fitness + Recovery provides traditional cardio, weight and strength training machines with infrared saunas and a stretching stage. Flanagan said members control everything through the gym's app. Memberships can be canceled, changed or activated online. Guest passes are also available through the app. Memberships are paid month to month. Flanagan said more than 50 Iron24 locations are under development, including a location in Magnolia. www.iron24.com.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO