Community Impact Houston

Spring population up by 13% since 2016, census data shows

On Dec. 8, the U.S. Census Bureau released its American Community Survey five-year estimates, including data for the Spring and Klein area. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) The Spring and Klein community has grown by more than 46,787 residents—or about 13%—from 2016-21, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey five-year estimates released Dec. 8.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy to increase groundwater usage fees for residential, commercial utilities in 2023

Katy water utility customers will see an increase in rates effective Jan. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) After considerable discussion about the city’s lack of alternative sources of water for utilities and its involvement with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, Katy City Council members at a Dec. 12 meeting approved a $0.16 increase to groundwater reduction user fees for each single-family and multifamily residential and commercial structure and unit, effective Jan. 15.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County soft launches new sheriff's museum

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson cut the ribbon on the new museum Dec. 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Museum, located at 2359 Holloman St., Conroe, held a soft opening Dec. 14. The new museum commemorates the history of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office with photos, mementos and artifacts from past to present. The opening coincided with the sheriff office's 185th anniversary.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Friendswood ISD welcomes new trustee to board

Beau Egert was sworn in to Friendswood ISD board of trustees Position 5. (Courtesy Dayna Owen/Friendswood ISD) Friendswood ISD swore in three trustees during its Dec. 12 board meeting, including a new member. Beau Egert is serving his first term in Position 5, replacing Robert McCabe. Trustees Ralph Hobratschk and...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Campus construction finishing up on new iSchool High in Creekside

ISchool High-Creekside is located at the LSC-Creekside Center in Tomball. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) iSchool High is a public charter school open to all students in the Greater Houston area. With locations already in Atascocita, The Woodlands and University Park as well as two in Lewisville, Creekside is the fifth iSchool High to open in the state. iSchool High-Creekside opened Aug. 16.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sales tax growth expands across Houston area

Houston-area cities have continued to accelerate growth within their sales tax revenue base over 2021 and 2020. (Courtesy Fotolia) Sales tax revenue growth continues across Texas, indicating sustained growth, according to a report from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. In December, Comptroller Glenn Hagar distributed a total of $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble

On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shenandoah, Tamina reach agreement to provide water services to Tamina community

Shenandoah and Tamina have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewer services to the community, pending county approval. (Community Impact staff) The city of Shenandoah and the Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation have reached an agreement for the city to provide water and sewage service to residents of the Tamina community. The agreement was finalized at an Old Tamina Water Supply Corporation meeting Dec. 5, according to Shenandoah City Administrator Kathie Reyer. Montgomery County will need to finalize the agreement for it to become official, she said.
SHENANDOAH, TX
Community Impact Houston

Zero-staff gym Iron24 Fitness + Recovery to open in Conroe

Iron24 Fitness Recovery will open in Conroe before the first of the year. (Courtesy Iron24 Fitness Recovery) Iron24 Fitness + Recovery, located at 2206 I-45, will open in Conroe by Jan. 1. This will be the franchise's second corporate-owned location to open in the North Houston area. Brand President Marty Flanagan said Iron24 is a zero-staff fitness center attractive to the average to active gym user. Open 24/7, Iron24 Fitness + Recovery provides traditional cardio, weight and strength training machines with infrared saunas and a stretching stage. Flanagan said members control everything through the gym's app. Memberships can be canceled, changed or activated online. Guest passes are also available through the app. Memberships are paid month to month. Flanagan said more than 50 Iron24 locations are under development, including a location in Magnolia. www.iron24.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

MEP Green Design & Build opens new headquarters in Clear Lake area

Multinational firm MEP Green Design & Build opened its new headquarters in the Clear Lake area. (Courtesy MEP Green Design & Build) MEP Green Design & Build held a grand opening for its new headquarters Dec. 2 at 915 Gemini St., Houston. The firm offers engineering design services and mechanical contracting for new construction. The firm does work throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico as well as in Asia. 281-786-1195. www.mepgreendesigns.com/our-company/
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
