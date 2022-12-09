Read full article on original website
6 Everyday Activities That Naturally Release Dopamine In Your Brain
Dopamine is attributed to helping you feel happier — and some daily tasks help you experience it.
MedicalXpress
'Sandwich generation' study shows challenges of caring for both kids and aging parents
Their older parents need care. Their kids are still under 18. And they probably have a job, too. They're the "sandwich generation"—a longtime nickname for the mostly female, mostly middle-aged group of Americans who serve as caregivers for both older and younger family members at once. A new study...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People
AlzAuthors Untangles Dementia with Difficult People. In this AlzAuthors Live! Virtual Q&A Dementia with Difficult People (November 8, 2022) you’ll meet four of our authors who either cared for a parent who had hurt them in the past, or dealt with siblings who made caregiving difficult, or both. A professional mediator is also on hand to offer advice on how to navigate a dementia journey with a difficult person.
beingpatient.com
Dementia Get-Together: The Rise of the Memory Cafe
Around the globe, memory cafes — virtual and in-person gatherings people who are living with dementia and their caregivers — are growing more popular. When people log in to join a Jewish Family & Children’s Service memory cafe online, they might hear from an Afro-Latin music expert about the percussive sounds that can be made with a talking drum. They might practice seated yoga poses in front of their computers, or make their own colorful sun catchers at home. No matter the activity, the goal is the same: getting together with other people affected by dementia for some fun.
Medical News Today
Having a sense of purpose may help you live longer, research shows
A sense of purpose can drive healthy behavior and make a person more resilient to stress. Prior research has shown that having a sense of purpose is associated with living longer. A new study shows this association is true for older adults across race, ethnicity, and gender. According to the...
6 things I wish I’d known when my child was diagnosed with autism
Autism can be tricky because there often is a period of “unknowing”. But unlike other diagnoses, rarely is a newborn diagnosed. From the period of being a baby until my son was diagnosed at 3 years old, it was very lonely and isolating. I felt misunderstood. Attending large...
studyfinds.org
Children who watch too much TV at risk for future problems with addiction
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Generation Alpha is the latest cohort to grow up glued to their screens, and this may pose long-term health risks. A new study from a team of New Zealand researchers suggests watching too much television as a kid elevates their risk for future smoking and gambling disorders.
momswhothink.com
The Developmental Milestones at 9 months of Age
