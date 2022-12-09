ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

School choice advocates praise Florida’s top ranking in Parent Power Index

The ranking showed Florida ranked at the top of the nation for personalized learning and access to choice programs. The Florida chapter of the National School Choice Parent Organization (PSO Florida) is recognizing Florida’s top spot on the Parent Power Index, which evaluates states on access to school choice and educational innovation.
floridapolitics.com

These seven donors each gave Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign more than $1M

From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions.
floridapolitics.com

Eric Hall returning to Juvenile Justice for Gov. DeSantis’ second term

In his first months at DJJ, the department secured a longtime priority for a pay raise for detention officers and other staff. Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Secretary Eric Hall is the latest official returning for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. The Republican Governor announced Hall will return to...
floridapolitics.com

Anthony Sabatini wins Lake GOP Chair

This makes him eligible to run for state chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, has won election as Lake County Republican Party Chair. He unseated a former ally, and is now eligible to run for state Chair. “Honored to be voted in...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Anna Eskamani files bill to make diaper tax break permanent

Florida would be the 15th state to slash the nappy tax. Legislation exempting diapers from the state’s sales tax for one year won bipartisan support last year. Now, Rep. Anna Eskamani wants the break on nappies made permanent. “As the Ranking Member of the Ways & Means Committee, I...
