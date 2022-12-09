Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
School choice advocates praise Florida’s top ranking in Parent Power Index
The ranking showed Florida ranked at the top of the nation for personalized learning and access to choice programs. The Florida chapter of the National School Choice Parent Organization (PSO Florida) is recognizing Florida’s top spot on the Parent Power Index, which evaluates states on access to school choice and educational innovation.
Jim Boyd focuses on fairness for insurance, consumers as Special Session begins
He expects action this week on Florida's highly litigious insurance marketplace. Since his election to the Florida Senate in 2020, Sen. Jim Boyd has tried to reform to Florida’s insurance market. In that time, the situation in many ways has only gotten worse, with carriers continuing to fail. With...
Gov. DeSantis calls for grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccines and possible fraudulent claims
DeSantis wants the grand jury impaneled for at least one year, possibly 18 months. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the state Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate crimes and wrongdoings the pharmaceutical industry may have committed against the state’s residents regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor...
These seven donors each gave Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign more than $1M
From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions.
Eric Hall returning to Juvenile Justice for Gov. DeSantis’ second term
In his first months at DJJ, the department secured a longtime priority for a pay raise for detention officers and other staff. Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Secretary Eric Hall is the latest official returning for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. The Republican Governor announced Hall will return to...
Anthony Sabatini wins Lake GOP Chair
This makes him eligible to run for state chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, has won election as Lake County Republican Party Chair. He unseated a former ally, and is now eligible to run for state Chair. “Honored to be voted in...
Anna Eskamani files bill to make diaper tax break permanent
Florida would be the 15th state to slash the nappy tax. Legislation exempting diapers from the state’s sales tax for one year won bipartisan support last year. Now, Rep. Anna Eskamani wants the break on nappies made permanent. “As the Ranking Member of the Ways & Means Committee, I...
