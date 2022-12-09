From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO