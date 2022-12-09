Read full article on original website
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliSewa HoustonHouston, TX
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
New martial arts facility Peak Jiu-jitsu opens in League City
Brazilian jiujitsu martial arts facility Peak Jiu-Jitsu opened Oct. 24 in League City. (Courtesy Peak Jiu-Jitsu) Peak Jiu-Jitsu opened its doors Oct. 24 at 150 Gulf Freeway N., League City. The facility offers both gi and no gi Brazilian jiujitsu classes for children and adults. Classes range from beginner to advanced for adults. 281-724-2441. www.peakjjtx.com/
5 eateries slated to open in 2023 in Montrose, River Oaks
The Mexico-based Ojo de Agua will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner while also offering fresh juice, fruit drinks and smoothies. (Rendering courtesy Gitano Capital) Several new restaurants and one dessert shop announced for the Montrose and River Oaks are expected to open in 2023, including Thai and Italian concepts and an all-day cafe.
Fat Boys Pizza coming soon to Katy Grand shopping center
Fat Boys Pizza leased retail space at Katy Grand. Officials project a spring 2023 opening. (Courtesy Fat Boys Pizza) Fat Boys Pizza, a New Orleans eatery with notably large pies, has leased 3,850 square feet of retail space in Katy Grand. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Katy, at the...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Hip hop’ returning for RodeoHouston’s Black Heritage Day concert in 2023. Who will perform?
After last year’s historic turnout for Bun B’s headlining RodeoHouston performance, complete with an All-Star lineup of legendary Houston artists, it is no surprise that “Hip Hop” will be the feature theme of next year’s Black Heritage concert for RodeoHouston. The Houston Livestock Show and...
Main Street Events Center opens in League City
Main Street Events Center opened in the fall and can host a variety of different events.(Courtesy Main Street Events Center) Main Street Events Center opened Sept. 24, attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center located at 322 E. Main St., League City, according to owner Tiffani Chapa. The event center has seating capacity for about 75 people. The center can be booked for events, including anniversary parties, baby showers, birthday parties, bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. 281-554-8600. www.mainstreeteventscenter.com/
Rakuu’s second location brings handmade sushi to Katy
Akemi roll ($14.95) is spicy salmon, avocado and cucumber rolled with a nori sheet then topped with strawberry and fresh salmon. (Courtesy Rakuu) Rakuu is a family venture for the Le family. Bryan Le, along with his brother, Erik Le, and sister, Lin Le—who runs the Spring location—own the restaurant, which opened in April 2014.
North Italia Waterway location modernizes Italian fare in The Woodlands
The spicy meatball pizza ($19) is made of provolone piccante, house ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino romano and red sauce. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) North Italia’s newest location in Texas aims to combine the homey feel of Italian fare with a modern, inviting environment fit for guests, according to the executive chef.
2023 RodeoHouston's genre calendar has everything from country to rock to hip-hop
Let's hear your guesses, rodeo fans! We already know four acts of the 20-night event. Now, it's time to fill in the blanks. Check out the calendar here.
fox26houston.com
Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate
HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
Cy-Fair ISD board names Exhibit Center arena after Mike, Darlene Jarrar
Darlene Jarrar (center) celebrates the namesake announcement with friends and family Dec. 12. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) The arena located at the Cy-Fair ISD Exhibit Center, 11206 Telge Road, Cypress, was renamed in honor of Mike and Darlene Jarrar at the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting. The Exhibit Center was recently renovated with additional seating in the arena and expanded space for animal pens and student projects.
Construction to begin on Northpark Drive overpass in spring 2023
Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Dec. 8 meeting approved a contract with Harper Brothers Construction, paving the way for the groundbreaking on the long-awaited Northpark Drive Overpass Project. (Community Impact staff) Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as...
Michael Richmond, community leader inThe Woodlands, dies at 74
Michael Richmond and his wife, Vicki Calvert Richmond, were present at the designation of the St. Luke's Health-The Woodlands lobby in 2013. (Courtesy St. Luke's Hospital-The Woodlands) Michael Richmond, a former CEO of The Woodlands Operating Company, died in his home Dec. 5 following his eight-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease,...
thepaladinonline.com
Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands
This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: New Alief Community Center scheduled for grand opening in January
Host Khambrel Marshall talks to City of Houston Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas, who says the new Alief community center could be a template for future community gathering places throughout the city. The fight against Alzheimer’s is far from over, according to Richard Elbein, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association for Houston...
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble
On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
thecutoffnews.com
Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston
Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
Q&A: Lone Star College-Creekside Center's new dean of instruction, Jerica Nickerson, staff share 2023 plans for center
Lone Star College-Creekside Center is a full-service learning hub for individuals seeking to gain college credit to transfer to a four-year university. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Lone Star College-Creekside Center is a full-service learning hub for individuals seeking to gain college credit to transfer to a four-year university. Students can earn...
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Families In Houston
Houston, Texas, is a quickly growing city perfect for young professionals and families. Here are the best neighborhoods for families in this southern city.
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!
We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
