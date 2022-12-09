ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

5 eateries slated to open in 2023 in Montrose, River Oaks

The Mexico-based Ojo de Agua will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner while also offering fresh juice, fruit drinks and smoothies. (Rendering courtesy Gitano Capital) Several new restaurants and one dessert shop announced for the Montrose and River Oaks are expected to open in 2023, including Thai and Italian concepts and an all-day cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Main Street Events Center opens in League City

Main Street Events Center opened in the fall and can host a variety of different events.(Courtesy Main Street Events Center) Main Street Events Center opened Sept. 24, attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center located at 322 E. Main St., League City, according to owner Tiffani Chapa. The event center has seating capacity for about 75 people. The center can be booked for events, including anniversary parties, baby showers, birthday parties, bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. 281-554-8600. www.mainstreeteventscenter.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Rakuu’s second location brings handmade sushi to Katy

Akemi roll ($14.95) is spicy salmon, avocado and cucumber rolled with a nori sheet then topped with strawberry and fresh salmon. (Courtesy Rakuu) Rakuu is a family venture for the Le family. Bryan Le, along with his brother, Erik Le, and sister, Lin Le—who runs the Spring location—own the restaurant, which opened in April 2014.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate

HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Fair ISD board names Exhibit Center arena after Mike, Darlene Jarrar

Darlene Jarrar (center) celebrates the namesake announcement with friends and family Dec. 12. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) The arena located at the Cy-Fair ISD Exhibit Center, 11206 Telge Road, Cypress, was renamed in honor of Mike and Darlene Jarrar at the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting. The Exhibit Center was recently renovated with additional seating in the arena and expanded space for animal pens and student projects.
CYPRESS, TX
thepaladinonline.com

Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands

This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble

On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
HUMBLE, TX
thecutoffnews.com

Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston

Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Lone Star College-Creekside Center's new dean of instruction, Jerica Nickerson, staff share 2023 plans for center

Lone Star College-Creekside Center is a full-service learning hub for individuals seeking to gain college credit to transfer to a four-year university. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Lone Star College-Creekside Center is a full-service learning hub for individuals seeking to gain college credit to transfer to a four-year university. Students can earn...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!

We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

