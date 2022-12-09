Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Flu cases on the rise in Central Health district
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Lab confirmed cases of influenza have nearly tripled in a week in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. The Central District Health Department said it’s an alarming trend pointing toward one of the worst flu seasons in five years. The first week in December saw...
Kearney Hub
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
iheart.com
Blizzard conditions force road closures in western Nebraska
(North Platte, NE) -- Winter weather is impacting western Nebraska and is forcing a number of road closures. Due to the severe winter storm in the panhandle, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Highway 30 from North Platte to the Wyoming border. NDOT says several other highways in Nebraska's panhandle are also closed or impassable. You can find a full map of closures on the NDOT's 551 website.
KETV.com
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.
Kearney Hub
Western Nebraska interstates, other highways closed because of winter storm
Numerous highways in the Nebraska Panhandle were closed Tuesday morning as a winter storm brought blizzard conditions to the area. Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from North Platte west to the Wyoming border, and Interstate 76 was closed from its junction with I-80 to the Colorado border. Sections...
North Platte Telegraph
Big blizzard bound for Panhandle, Sandhills will spare North Platte its worst
North Platte is expected to avoid the brunt of a full-fledged, multi-day December blizzard moving into the Panhandle and northwest Sandhills. City officials nonetheless declared a snow alert at 5 p.m. Monday in case the storm tracks close enough to drive up snow totals currently expected to reach only 1 to 2 inches.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
This evening in Kearney: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph.
klkntv.com
Blizzard closes Interstate 80 in Nebraska west of North Platte
UPDATE: It’s impossible to travel in the Nebraska Panhandle. Every major road was closed or impassable as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nebraska 511 map. Interstate 80 is closed west of North Platte, and all roads into Colorado are closed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
Kearney Hub
Memorable visit in Kearneuy
My name is Dee Gormley. I gaduated from Kearney High School in 1957. My husband, Don Gormley, is a 1956 graduate of Gibbon High School. We have lived in Texas since we married in 1958, but we come “home” to Nebraska every year to visit family members and friends.
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
knopnews2.com
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Victoria Springs Road, near Road 810. Deputies say the driver of the 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, John Lytle, 58, of Sargent, was northbound on Victoria...
Kearney Hub
Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders
KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds. By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.
Kearney Hub
Tasty meals for seniors this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (18) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
