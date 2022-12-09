Along with fun in the sun and swank amenities, cruises are known for their elegant shopping experiences. Now Richemont is getting in on the action by unveiling a watch boutique on the high seas—and in the US—for the first time. The luxury goods conglomerate partnered with MSC Cruises to take the TimeVallée storefront on its maiden voyage in both the marine industry and in the United States. On Wednesday, the newest ship from the world’s third largest cruise brand was docked in NYC’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal for its official naming ceremony before it headed south to its permanent home port in...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO