Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Italy Set to Take in Over 500 Migrants From Rescue Boats
ROME (Reuters) -Italy agreed on Friday to take in over 500 migrants from two rescue ships at sea off its coast after another vessel carrying 33 migrants had docked overnight on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa. The Geo Barents ship, which is operated by the Doctors without Borders (MSF)...
Tri-City Herald
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
‘Wall of seawater’: Viking cruise passengers describe rogue wave that killed one onboard
Passengers who were on the Viking Polaris cruise ship have described the moments high waves hit the vessel, resulting in the death of one person onboard.The cruise ship guests spoke to ABC News about the incident, which occured on Saturday 3 December at around 10.40pm local time.A “rogue wave” is said to have cause the death of one American woman, who was later named as 62-year-old Sheri Zhu.Tamarah Castenada, who was amongst those on board, told ABC’s Good Morning America: "If somebody had told me we had hit an iceberg I would have believed them.”She explained: “The windows came...
gcaptain.com
Quantum of the Seas Lifeboat Accident Caught on Video
A scary moment captured on video by a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas shows the moment a lifeboat plunged into the water from height. Thankfully nobody was on board and their were no injuries. Cruise Hive reports that the incident took place Thursday, December 1, during...
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
This pretty Italian town is paying people $30,000 to move there
In Puglia, in the heel of Italy's boot, the beautiful town of Presicce is the latest to try to lure new residents by offering bargain property deals. It's paying people up to $30,000 to become a resident.
Experience: we were shipwrecked after our boat hit a whale
We were sinking fast. I sat on deck, watching for help, preparing for death
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
"Rogue wave" kills American woman on Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman died and four other passengers were injured when a massive wave smashed into an Antarctic cruise ship during a storm as it sailed off the southernmost tip of South America, officials said Friday. The 62-year-old woman was hit by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows late Tuesday, Argentine authorities said.The Viking Polaris cruise ship was sailing toward Ushuaia in Argentina — the main starting point for expeditions to Antarctica — when there was "a rogue wave incident," a representative of the Viking cruise company said in a statement."It is with great sadness that we confirmed...
tripatini.com
Sicily, Where What’s Not on the Tour Itinerary Is as Important as What Is
It happens all the time with the tour operator Overseas Adventure Travel. I start out expecting to write about the trip itself – in this case, Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions"-- and I end up writing about all the things that aren't on the itinerary – what OAT refers to as "learning and discovery." Sure, I wanted to focus on the extensive ruins of the Greeks and Romans from the 8th century BCE; the city market initiated by the Arabs in 900 CE still operates today almost as it did then.
Stowaways found on ship’s rudder after surviving 11-day trip
Three stowaways were captured sitting on the giant rudder of an oil tanker after they survived a remarkable 11-day voyage from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. The Spanish coast guard posted a dramatic photo of the three men precariously perched atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged Alithini II as it arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday. Their feet are seen dangling just inches above the water behind the massive hull. The ship — which left Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 17 — covered some 2,000 miles during the 11-day journey to the Spanish territory off northwest Africa, according to tracking website Marine...
cohaitungchi.com
Italy in June: all you need to know to plan a trip
Visiting Italy in June: all that you must know to plan a visit! The perfect locations to go to in June in Italy, when to guide what, what to anticipate from the climate. June is among the finest months to go to Italy. The start of summer season, June is a month of fine climate, al fresco eating and journeys to the seashore.
British man, 20, ‘found dead in water’ off Mallorca beach
The body of a 20-year-old British man has reportedly been discovered floating in the sea just off the island of Mallorca.The young man was spotted motionless in the water by a passerby at around 10:50am on Tuesday, according to local reports – just metres from the beach at Can Picafort, a resort on the Spanish island’s northeast.The emergency services were called and a police officer is said to have pulled him out of the water.But attempts by paramedics to resucitate him failed and he was later pronounced dead, reports suggest.The Civil Guard has reportedly opened an investigation into the young...
Richemont Is Bringing Its TimeVallée Store to the US for the First Time—on a Cruise Ship
Along with fun in the sun and swank amenities, cruises are known for their elegant shopping experiences. Now Richemont is getting in on the action by unveiling a watch boutique on the high seas—and in the US—for the first time. The luxury goods conglomerate partnered with MSC Cruises to take the TimeVallée storefront on its maiden voyage in both the marine industry and in the United States. On Wednesday, the newest ship from the world’s third largest cruise brand was docked in NYC’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal for its official naming ceremony before it headed south to its permanent home port in...
Why You Should Be Drinking More Wine from Sicily and Puglia
From the flanks of Mt. Etna to the heat of Salento, Sicily and Puglia are among the most exciting regions in the world of southern Italian wine.
Jalopnik
When Is a Ship a Yacht, and When Is It Not?
Yachts have been in the news a lot more frequently in recent years. There have been stories like when a Dutch yacht builder requested to temporarily dismantle an iconic bridge in Rotterdam to get a 417-foot-long sailing yacht commissioned by Jeff Bezos out to sea, or when authorities around the world seized the yachts of Russian oligarchs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Usually, the most notable yachts have the prefixes super-, mega- and even giga- attached to convey their truly enormous sizes relative to most other privately-owned vessels.
lonelyplanet.com
4 days unwinding in Malta
Much-loved by European visitors for decades, laid-back Malta is attracting more visitors from around the world, beckoned by its prehistoric temples, fantastic scuba diving and buzzy Valletta, its beautiful capital. We asked Brett Atkinson to craft a four-day itinerary designed to help unwind on this European island. Spending a month...
operawire.com
Criticism on Fridays: The Politics of La Scala’s Opening Night
The Presentation of ‘Boris Godunov’ at Prima della Scala Is Not a Sign of Support For Russia or Ukraine. It’s For Italy. “I believe that art should always be distinguished from politics, otherwise, we shouldn’t have to read Dostoevsky,” Gennaro Sangiuliano, the Culture Minister of Italy.
Comments / 0