ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Foxconn expanding in India with new $500 million investment

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's mainiPhone manufacturer Foxconn is continuing to work on moving away from dependency on China, and has now invested half a billion dollars in India. Foxconn's existing manufacturing plant in India helped it keep...
CNBC

TSMC bucks broader chip slump with 50% revenue surge, helped by Apple iPhone orders

TSMC, which makes chips for other companies, said November revenue totaled 222.71 billion new Taiwan dollars ($7.27 billion), a 50.2% year-over-year rise. One analyst said "high-end smartphones" including the A16 chip for Apple's iPhone and the latest semiconductor from Qualcomm contributed the "majority of its (TSMC's) seasonal strength." Earlier this...
ARIZONA STATE
itechpost.com

Apple Contractor Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India to Diversify Supply Chain

Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier contractor, has invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary. According to South China Morning Post, this is part of the Taiwanese manufacturing giant's move to diversify its supply chain after the stringent pandemic controls in China that disrupted production at the company's key iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
The Independent

European stocks move higher as UK overhauls banking rules

UK stocks have made modest gains on the day that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled plans to overhaul post-2008 financial services regulations.The so-called “Edinburgh reforms” will implement 30 changes that are expected to “turbocharge” growth in the UK and encourage investment into the City.Faced with the argument that the move could destabilise post-financial crisis protections, Mr Hunt assured the UK that the Treasury was prioritising both growth and stability in loosening rules.UK banking giants, insurers and asset managers were among the companies that lifted to the top of the FTSE 100 on Friday, helping to lift it out of negative territory...
datafloq.com

India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy