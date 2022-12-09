Food lawsuits are a dime a dozen these days. Just last week, a woman in Florida sued Kraft for $5 million claiming that its Velveeta brand microwave mac and cheese takes more than the 3½ minutes to make that the package states. The plaintiff claimed she "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth." (via CNN Business). Then there was a New York man who filed suit against Kellogg's in March, claiming that the packaging of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts is "misleading because the label gives the consumers the impression the fruit filling only contains strawberries as its fruit ingredient."

