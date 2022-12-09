Read full article on original website
Stylists reveal 7 pant trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out camo-print pants and skinny jeans for cargo pants and wide-leg denim for their 2023 wardrobes.
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Black & White Turtleneck & Suede Slingback Heels
Nicky Hilton was spotted strolling through New York today. The fashion designer dressed in cozy cold weather clothes and chic black footwear. On her travels through NoHo, Hilton wore a white and black striped turtleneck made out of a chunky knit. All bundled up, the native New Yorker traversed the city streets in plain black trousers and an oversized tan coat on top, layering up to fight the powerful chill in the air. Hilton went undercover in large black sunnies and gathered her blond tresses into an updo parted to one side. As for accessories, she wore a black and white bag...
Bustle
Dua Lipa On YSL Beauty, Plus Her Fearless Approach To Hair & Makeup
It feels like Dua Lipa’s been sitting atop the pop music charts for ages, but the 27-year-old London-born singer actually came into the public’s consciousness just a few years ago. Since then, she’s released hit after hit, toured the world, hosted two seasons of a successful podcast, and become the face of YSL Beauty’s fragrances, a role that’s taken her to exotic locations even the most famous stars don’t often visit.
Hypebae
Drake's Jeweler Customizes a 42 Diamond Necklace Repping His 42 "Previous Engagements"
King simp, Drake is about to receive a custom piece in honor of his failed love life, per his jeweler Alex Moss‘ latest Instagram reel. It seems the Canadian musician has found a new method for honoring his heartbreak: expensive ass jewelry. The piece titled, Previous Engagements, is ”for all the times he thought about it [proposing], but never did,” shared the reel’s announcer. ”A true wonder of the jewelry world,” and now — Drake’s artistry.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos
Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
In Style
Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath
I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
