Tyreek Hill reveals his reason for wanting out of KC, and it’s not what Chiefs fans think
The narrative surrounding Tyreek Hill’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs is largely around money. However, Hill’s lack of targets also played a role. Every NFL playmaker wants to feel needed, especially one of Tyreek Hill’s level. Months after his departure from Kansas City and eventual trade...
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 15
For most fantasy football leagues, the playoffs have arrived. Start the week off right by identifying these five exploitable matchups for round one. It’s the moment fantasy football managers have worked so hard to make it to. From making tough calls, to making risky moves, to relying on sheer luck — getting to the fantasy football playoffs is not easy. Start your week off right by taking a look at these five players who have the most favorable matchups of Week 15.
DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 15
It’s Week 15 of the NFL season, and with plenty of solid matchups slated for this weekend, this week will be a fun one for DraftKings lineups. If you’ve missed the fantasy playoffs, no need to fear. DraftKings is a fun alternative to fantasy football and can keep you interested in the games even if your team failed to make the cut this week. From exploiting good matchups to relying on recent performances, this DraftKings lineup has plenty of upside.
Tomlin’s reasons for run-stopping struggles
It’s been the worst stretch of the season, why does Mike Tomlin believe the Steelers have had issues with their rush defense over the last 2 weeks
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
First Pitch: Carlos Correa’s mega-contract has 3 winners and 1 clear loser
Just before midnight on the East Coast, Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract. Correa bet on himself, and won. Carlos Correa’s contract will have huge ramifications for the rest of the free-agent market, and soon-to-be top free-agent shortstops in the seasons to come. With his 13-year, $350 million deal, Correa signed the fourth-largest contract in league history, and the largest ever by a shortstop, topping the likes of Francisco Lindor.
Draymond Green Says Ejected Fan Threatened His Life
The Warriors star discussed what the fan said, and the ongoing issue of player-fan interactions during NBA games.
Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase
The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
MLB Twitter reacts to Giants giving Carlos Correa a monster $350M deal
The San Francisco Giants gave Carlos Correa $350 million to bring his talents to the Bay Area, and the late-night Twitter reactions were gold. MLB offseason action never sleeps, and therefore neither do the folks who pay attention to it. Thus was the case on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning when the...
Guardians sign 2021 All-Star catcher to prove it deal
The Cleveland Guardians signed one of the best catchers available, Mike Zunino, for just $6 million on a one-year prove it deal. At first look, $6 million may seem like a lot for a guy coming off thoracic outlet syndrome surgery just a year ago. Mike Zunino played in just...
