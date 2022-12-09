ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 15

For most fantasy football leagues, the playoffs have arrived. Start the week off right by identifying these five exploitable matchups for round one. It’s the moment fantasy football managers have worked so hard to make it to. From making tough calls, to making risky moves, to relying on sheer luck — getting to the fantasy football playoffs is not easy. Start your week off right by taking a look at these five players who have the most favorable matchups of Week 15.
DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 15

It’s Week 15 of the NFL season, and with plenty of solid matchups slated for this weekend, this week will be a fun one for DraftKings lineups. If you’ve missed the fantasy playoffs, no need to fear. DraftKings is a fun alternative to fantasy football and can keep you interested in the games even if your team failed to make the cut this week. From exploiting good matchups to relying on recent performances, this DraftKings lineup has plenty of upside.
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
First Pitch: Carlos Correa’s mega-contract has 3 winners and 1 clear loser

Just before midnight on the East Coast, Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract. Correa bet on himself, and won. Carlos Correa’s contract will have huge ramifications for the rest of the free-agent market, and soon-to-be top free-agent shortstops in the seasons to come. With his 13-year, $350 million deal, Correa signed the fourth-largest contract in league history, and the largest ever by a shortstop, topping the likes of Francisco Lindor.
Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase

The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
Guardians sign 2021 All-Star catcher to prove it deal

The Cleveland Guardians signed one of the best catchers available, Mike Zunino, for just $6 million on a one-year prove it deal. At first look, $6 million may seem like a lot for a guy coming off thoracic outlet syndrome surgery just a year ago. Mike Zunino played in just...
