Grand Junction, CO

westernslopenow.com

UPDATE: Case status in death of 86-year-old woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a second guilty plea in the death of an 86-year-old woman who died from neglect at a Grand Junction nursing home. His office told WesternSlopeNow Jami Johnston pled guilty to a class 5 felony of Negligent Homicide. Her review...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

GJPD Officers identified in officer-involved shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police (GJPD) released the identities of two officers involved in a shooting last Monday, December 5th. The officers were responding to a domestic violence report around 10:30 AM at the Red Roof inn off Hwy 6 and 50. When police arrived at...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Finalists selected for Grand Junction Police Chief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three finalists have been selected to fill the shoes of former police chief Doug Shoemaker after his departure in August, and the City of Grand Junction says it will give citizens and opportunity to meet the new chief before the selection is made. Curious citizens...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado

Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Libraries close for Christmas and New Years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Libraries will close for Christmas and New Years to allow their staff time to spend with their loved ones. All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. All library locations also will...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cow Cat’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Cow Cat!. Cow Cat is an adorable three-year-old male cat colored like a cow. He loves to give cuddles and loves getting belly rubs. Cow Cat is a curious boy by nature and would be sure to follow you around like a little shadow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Prescribed burns planned near Delta

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. The...
DELTA, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado Payback Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
COLORADO STATE

