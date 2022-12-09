Read full article on original website
westernslopenow.com
UPDATE: Case status in death of 86-year-old woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a second guilty plea in the death of an 86-year-old woman who died from neglect at a Grand Junction nursing home. His office told WesternSlopeNow Jami Johnston pled guilty to a class 5 felony of Negligent Homicide. Her review...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that it is investigating the death of a 28-year-old inmate in the Mesa County Jail. It says that the inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell by staff at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The Mesa County...
Mesa County four months behind on SNAP applications
The SNAP program, or food stamps, is meant to be a domestic hunger safety net, but what happens when that net is ripped?
nbc11news.com
Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department reveals that the man shot during the Red Roof Inn shooting has a long history of violent criminal convictions. Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, holed up inside the Red Roof Inn and threatened his...
westernslopenow.com
GJPD Officers identified in officer-involved shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police (GJPD) released the identities of two officers involved in a shooting last Monday, December 5th. The officers were responding to a domestic violence report around 10:30 AM at the Red Roof inn off Hwy 6 and 50. When police arrived at...
KJCT8
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
nbc11news.com
Finalists selected for Grand Junction Police Chief
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three finalists have been selected to fill the shoes of former police chief Doug Shoemaker after his departure in August, and the City of Grand Junction says it will give citizens and opportunity to meet the new chief before the selection is made. Curious citizens...
KJCT8
Car wreck snarls traffic near St Joseph’s Church Office building
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses report two cars slammed into the Saint Joseph’s Church Office. No word on what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured. You may want to avoid the area around 230 N. 3rd St. ___. This story is still developing. More information will...
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
These Homeless Grand Junction Dogs Want A Home For the Holidays
The holidays are a time of giving and these Grand Junction dogs are hoping someone will give them a brand-new home for Christmas. This week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society all have one thing in common. They would all like to be in a permanent home filled with love and happiness on Christmas Day.
You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado
Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
KJCT8
Mesa County Libraries close for Christmas and New Years
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Libraries will close for Christmas and New Years to allow their staff time to spend with their loved ones. All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. All library locations also will...
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cow Cat’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Cow Cat!. Cow Cat is an adorable three-year-old male cat colored like a cow. He loves to give cuddles and loves getting belly rubs. Cow Cat is a curious boy by nature and would be sure to follow you around like a little shadow.
nbc11news.com
Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
KJCT8
Prescribed burns planned near Delta
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. The...
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Picks For Best Places To Shop Local
Christmas is just 20 days away. Do you still have shopping to do? According to you, these are the Grand Junction, Colorado area businesses you would recommend to a friend when it comes to shopping locally. I asked on Facebook, "A friend wants to shop local this holiday season. What...
nbc11news.com
Colorado Payback Program
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
Delta Drive in has New Owners
The TruVu Drive in Delta has new owners and new plans to embrace an old style.
KJCT8
Lauren Boebert votes no on act that would limit firefighters' exposure to toxic chemicals
18-year-old man arrested and accused of causing Pitkin Ave crash that hospitalized four. Two cars slid into a parking lot and slammed into two other cars before coming to a halt, and police are blaming it on a Grand Junction man. Updated: 10 hours ago. A man was taken to...
