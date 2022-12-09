ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Police Make Another Graffiti Arrest

Monday afternoon Kennewick police received a call near W 7th Pl and S Kent St making them aware of graffiti in the area. When officers they spotted the two young men, one chose to flee the scene, but his escape attempt proved unsuccessful as officers were able to catch up and detain the teen.
KENNEWICK, WA
New Details on Pasco Officer Involved Shooting

(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit has released more details into the Officer-Involved Shooting that went down Thursday, December 7th at an RV Park off 1505 South Road 40 East in Pasco around 5:00pm. Police were called to the trailer park on a domestic violence report. Upon arriving, four officers at the location heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside a trailer. Officers opened the door of the trailer home after making initial contact. That's where they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Jara-Delacruz, holding a firearm and struggling with a woman, said to be 43-year-old Maria Vargas-Gomez. After the initial contact, Jara-Delacruz pointed and fired his gun at the officers.
PASCO, WA
Resentencing Denied in 2005 Bob Mars Murder Case

Tuesday, December 13th, the Benton County Prosecutor's office announced one of a pair of shocking murder convicts will not be allowed the option of resentencing. Bob Mars murder suspect will serve the rest of the original sentence. It was back in early September 2004 when Robert Suarez and Jordan Castillo,...
BENTON CITY, WA
Southridge HS Gun Hoax Latest Example of “Swatting”

A bit more information has come out about the weapons hoax at Southridge High school from last Friday. Threat likely stems from what officials call "swatting" We reported shortly after 12 Noon Southridge and nearby Chinook Middle School and Sagecrest Elementary were locked down because of a weapons threat at the high school.
KENNEWICK, WA
Wanted Suspect Slams Vehicle into KPD Car, Flees Arrest

Kennewick Police are seeking to locate this suspect who has distinctive tattoos. Woman allegedly rammed vehicle into patrol car to avoid arrest. Kennewick Police are looking for this woman, her nickname is "Angel" but she has not acted like one. Kayla Guzman is wanted for a number of outstanding warrants.
KENNEWICK, WA
Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs

West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police

Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
PASCO, WA
Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?

Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
KENNEWICK, WA
Multiple Kennewick Schools on Lockdown

Southridge High School, Chinook Middle School and Sage Crest Elementary have been placed on lockdown as Kennewick Police are investigating a potential threat. In a release, the Kennewick School District said "Kennewick Police received a phone call report of weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School. Police are currently searching the building to find out if there is any credibility to the report. We are receiving reports that this may be part of a hoax happening at multiple schools in the state."
KENNEWICK, WA
Best Tri-Cities Coffee Shops With Free WiFi for Working on the Go

If you aren't already subscribed to the Tri-Cities subreddit, you may be missing out on some good local suggestions. For those unaware, Reddit is one of the most popular websites in the world and r/TriCitiesWA is a subreddit for Tri-Citians by Tri-Citians. If you hear a boom in the night that sounds like a gunshot, r/TriCitiesWA will have answers and theories.
RICHLAND, WA
Avian Flu Preliminarily Detected at One Tri-Cities Area Facility

(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture says they've detected the first "presumptive positive" case of avian influenza, better known as bird flu, at a facility inside the Benton-Franklin Health District. Employees at the facility, which is not being identified, are being monitored for symptoms and offered medication. BFHD says the risk for humans to catch the avian flu is very low. No human cases have been recorded in Washington State.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
I Got in an Accident in Kennewick Today, So I’m Changing My Route

It took me several years but I finally got in my first car accident.*. *While driving in the snow. I finally got the big one out of the way in terms of winter driving. I got into a car accident. Don't get me wrong, it sucks. I'm almost paid off on my car and I would have preferred to keep it in good condition but life, especially the elements, have plans that you can't do anything about. Yes, I filed my claim and everything will work out but I was a little shaken by the mere fact I made a big bump in my car. I am glad nobody else was around because it could have been an even bigger headache and I'm happy not to wrap anyone else up with the inconvenience.
KENNEWICK, WA
Walla Walla House Fire Sends One To The Hospital

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire around 6:00 Thursday morning off the 300 Block of Grape Street. That's right near Providence Medical Center. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the front of the home. Firefighters had things under control within 10 minutes. While firefighters were driving to the scene, emergency communications told them that all residents were out of the home. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames from the front of the single-story house. After verifying that everyone was out of the home, crews started extinguishing the fire that had made its way into the attic.
WALLA WALLA, WA
