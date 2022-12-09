Read full article on original website
Kennewick Police Make Another Graffiti Arrest
Monday afternoon Kennewick police received a call near W 7th Pl and S Kent St making them aware of graffiti in the area. When officers they spotted the two young men, one chose to flee the scene, but his escape attempt proved unsuccessful as officers were able to catch up and detain the teen.
New Details on Pasco Officer Involved Shooting
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit has released more details into the Officer-Involved Shooting that went down Thursday, December 7th at an RV Park off 1505 South Road 40 East in Pasco around 5:00pm. Police were called to the trailer park on a domestic violence report. Upon arriving, four officers at the location heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside a trailer. Officers opened the door of the trailer home after making initial contact. That's where they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Jara-Delacruz, holding a firearm and struggling with a woman, said to be 43-year-old Maria Vargas-Gomez. After the initial contact, Jara-Delacruz pointed and fired his gun at the officers.
Resentencing Denied in 2005 Bob Mars Murder Case
Tuesday, December 13th, the Benton County Prosecutor's office announced one of a pair of shocking murder convicts will not be allowed the option of resentencing. Bob Mars murder suspect will serve the rest of the original sentence. It was back in early September 2004 when Robert Suarez and Jordan Castillo,...
Southridge HS Gun Hoax Latest Example of “Swatting”
A bit more information has come out about the weapons hoax at Southridge High school from last Friday. Threat likely stems from what officials call "swatting" We reported shortly after 12 Noon Southridge and nearby Chinook Middle School and Sagecrest Elementary were locked down because of a weapons threat at the high school.
Wanted Suspect Slams Vehicle into KPD Car, Flees Arrest
Kennewick Police are seeking to locate this suspect who has distinctive tattoos. Woman allegedly rammed vehicle into patrol car to avoid arrest. Kennewick Police are looking for this woman, her nickname is "Angel" but she has not acted like one. Kayla Guzman is wanted for a number of outstanding warrants.
Meet Lucias, The WRPD ‘Police Dog’ who Captures Other Dogs
West Richland has a 'police' dog, who catches....other dogs. During their recent Coffee with a Cop series, Lucias featured. West Richland has had a police dog of a different kind for a number of years. WRPD is known for its efforts in helping animal control in our region, their Facebook page contains a lot of 'apprehensions' of lost dogs, and they help them get home.
Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police
Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
Kennewick Man Busted for Rainbow Fentanyl After Restaurant Brawl
Pasco Police have released more information about a man taken into custody on December 3rd. Man arrested after restaurant disturbance over a drink. Pasco Police were dispatched to the Taqueria El Sazon Restaurant in the 2600 block of W. Court Street in the early morning hours on a disturbance report.
Is Friday Weapons Threat at Multiple KSD Schools Part of Hoax?
Just after 12 noon on Friday December 9th, 3 Kennewick schools went into lockdown. Southridge High, Chinook Middle School and Sagecreast Elementary locked down. According to an email and text alert sent out by KSD via their new Parent Square alert program, Kennewick Police on Friday received a phone call that there was a weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School.
12 Vehicle Collision Shuts Down Major Highway in Tri-Cities
A major collision on Highway 12 had the eastbound lanes shut down in Franklin County. The multi vehicle crash happened Tuesday morning near the Snake River Bridge. There were no major injuries reported in the collision. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson posted video, via Twitter. Officials remind you to slow down....
Kennewick Police Searching for Missing 14-Year Old, Have You Seen Cazz?
14-year old Casmira Hernandez is missing. The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Casmira Hernandez, a runaway out of Kennewick. Police need your help to locate the missing teen. Hernandez is known to go by the name of Cazz. Casmira is described as having short black hair, being about 4'08"...
Icy Roads and Fog Cause Injury Semi-Truck Rollover Collision in Pasco
A semi-truck and trailer rollover collision took place Monday morning in Pasco. According to Washington State Patrol, the injury rollover happened just south of the I-182 SR 12 interchange. The N/B lanes were blocked with a detour in place. KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked...
Multiple Kennewick Schools on Lockdown
Southridge High School, Chinook Middle School and Sage Crest Elementary have been placed on lockdown as Kennewick Police are investigating a potential threat. In a release, the Kennewick School District said "Kennewick Police received a phone call report of weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School. Police are currently searching the building to find out if there is any credibility to the report. We are receiving reports that this may be part of a hoax happening at multiple schools in the state."
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court
Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
Best Tri-Cities Coffee Shops With Free WiFi for Working on the Go
If you aren't already subscribed to the Tri-Cities subreddit, you may be missing out on some good local suggestions. For those unaware, Reddit is one of the most popular websites in the world and r/TriCitiesWA is a subreddit for Tri-Citians by Tri-Citians. If you hear a boom in the night that sounds like a gunshot, r/TriCitiesWA will have answers and theories.
Avian Flu Preliminarily Detected at One Tri-Cities Area Facility
(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture says they've detected the first "presumptive positive" case of avian influenza, better known as bird flu, at a facility inside the Benton-Franklin Health District. Employees at the facility, which is not being identified, are being monitored for symptoms and offered medication. BFHD says the risk for humans to catch the avian flu is very low. No human cases have been recorded in Washington State.
Delivery Truck Catches Fire After Crashing in Pasco on Hwy 395
A delivery truck driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a semi in Pasco. The driver of the delivery truck reportedly rearended a semi truck Friday afternoon on Highway 395 near Vineyard Lane. The delivery truck then caught fire. There was NO cargo in the truck. One driver...
Walla Walla Home Destroyed by Fire Did Not Have Smoke Detectors
According to Walla Walla Fire investigators, there were no working smoke alarms in the home, but all inhabitants were able to escape safely. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the City of Walla Walla, Walla Walla Unit 1 and 2 firemen were sent to a home for a report of flames.
I Got in an Accident in Kennewick Today, So I’m Changing My Route
It took me several years but I finally got in my first car accident.*. *While driving in the snow. I finally got the big one out of the way in terms of winter driving. I got into a car accident. Don't get me wrong, it sucks. I'm almost paid off on my car and I would have preferred to keep it in good condition but life, especially the elements, have plans that you can't do anything about. Yes, I filed my claim and everything will work out but I was a little shaken by the mere fact I made a big bump in my car. I am glad nobody else was around because it could have been an even bigger headache and I'm happy not to wrap anyone else up with the inconvenience.
Walla Walla House Fire Sends One To The Hospital
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire around 6:00 Thursday morning off the 300 Block of Grape Street. That's right near Providence Medical Center. When crews arrived, they found flames shooting out of the front of the home. Firefighters had things under control within 10 minutes. While firefighters were driving to the scene, emergency communications told them that all residents were out of the home. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames from the front of the single-story house. After verifying that everyone was out of the home, crews started extinguishing the fire that had made its way into the attic.
