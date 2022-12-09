Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Burgum follows other R governors’ lead and bans TikTok on state devices
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR KFGO) – North Dakota’s Republican governor is following the lead of other Republican governors and banning the use of TikTok on state-owned devices. On Tuesday Doug Burgum signed an executive order banning the social media app from state-owned devices issued by executive branch agencies, citing growing national security concerns.
kfgo.com
Man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Minnesota prisons
MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court...
kfgo.com
Annual sessions in the N.D. legislature may gain traction with term limits
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers for decades have consistently rebuffed attempts to hold annual regular Legislative sessions, arguing that doing so would grow government and turn lawmaking into a full-time job. But with voter-approved term limits now on the books, the idea of having legislators get together every year may gain traction.
kfgo.com
Ten years after Sandy Hook shooting, Connecticut town spends a day in reflection
NEWTOWN, Conn. (Reuters) – Ten years after one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history, residents of the Connecticut town where it took place will mark the anniversary on Wednesday by attending vigils, paying respects at a new memorial and reflecting in private with loved ones. The rampage...
kfgo.com
9:00 a.m. UPDATE: I-94 re-opens in N.D.
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol re-opened Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Dickinson to Fargo on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The interstate was closed all night, Tuesday into Wednesday, due to blowing and accumulating snow, poor visibility, and...
kfgo.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Dec 12, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Tony Hams and spent time during the week checking spear fishers, anglers, and muzzleloader hunters. Time was also spent following up on deer-carcass-dumping complaints. Violations encountered were spearing without a license, no license in possession, and illegal-length fish. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz...
kfgo.com
Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
