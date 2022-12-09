Read full article on original website
Notre Dame-bound Markus Burton leads Penn boys basketball to win over Zionsville
By Phillip B. Wilson | Photos by Julie L. Brown SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Al Rhodes has coached some of the best basketball players in Indiana including two Mr. Basketballs in a Hall of Fame career that began in 1975, so the Penn mentor’s opinion should carry some weight. After watching senior point guard ...
Ball State senior takes Miss America stage
MUNCIE, Ind. — The quest to crown a new Miss America is underway, and one Ball State University student is in the running. Elizabeth Hallal is Miss Indiana 2022. Originally from Georgetown, Indiana, Hallal is a senior at Ball State studying musical theater. "The Miss America organization is so...
eaglecountryonline.com
Trojans Fans Encouraged to Purchase Hall of Fame Classic Tickets Through EC Athletic Department
The East Central Lady Trojans will compete in the four-team tournament on Dec. 29 at New Castle Fieldhouse. (New Castle, Ind.) – A tournament featuring four of the best girls basketball programs in the state will round out the year of 2022. The Hall of Fame Classic takes place...
racer.com
Vintage Indy announces three race weekends for 2023
Vintage Indy, heading into its sixth season of on-track events featuring histori Indy cars, announced a trio of major events for 2023 at last week’s Performance Racing International show in Indianapolis, “offering fans the ability to see, hear, touch and smell Indianapolis history,” said founder Michael Lashmett.
WISH-TV
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
WSAW
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana
(WSAW) - Police in Indiana are investigating a shooting involving a comedian best known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show” radio show. WXIN-TV reports the comedian, whose legal name is Ronald Sexton, reported the shooting early Sunday morning. Sexton had performed Saturday night...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective
In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan
After 14 years, Dan Dakich has hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.
WISH-TV
Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Current Publishing
A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business
A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
Fox 59
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 13, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
Fox 59
Be Our Guest at Matt the Miller’s
For ten years, Matt the Miller’s has grown with the Carmel community. It’s been a decade of chef-driven menus, weekly specials, featured wines and cocktails. You can be part of the legacy by nabbing a $50 gift card for just $25. Click the link.
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
Downtown Olly's, LGBTQ venue of the year, closes for team safety training
After the recent attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs, General Manager Adam Goble said they can't just sit back and hope for change. It's time to learn best practices in case of a worst-case scenario.
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
