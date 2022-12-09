ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

WTHR

Ball State senior takes Miss America stage

MUNCIE, Ind. — The quest to crown a new Miss America is underway, and one Ball State University student is in the running. Elizabeth Hallal is Miss Indiana 2022. Originally from Georgetown, Indiana, Hallal is a senior at Ball State studying musical theater. "The Miss America organization is so...
MUNCIE, IN
racer.com

Vintage Indy announces three race weekends for 2023

Vintage Indy, heading into its sixth season of on-track events featuring histori Indy cars, announced a trio of major events for 2023 at last week’s Performance Racing International show in Indianapolis, “offering fans the ability to see, hear, touch and smell Indianapolis history,” said founder Michael Lashmett.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective

In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business

A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Weather patterns change this week for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 13, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

