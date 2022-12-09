SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service continues to monitor a major storm heading into the region that will bring widespread precipitation by late Monday. Rain and freezing rain are expected for eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winds will be gaining strength as well Monday and Tuesday leading to more potential travel difficulties. The weather service recommends shoveling a path for water to reach storm drains, and checking sump pumps and downspouts.

