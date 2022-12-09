Stalled lava flow from DKI Hwy. may continue to glow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The USGS and Hawaii County officials brought the latest update on the Mauna Loa eruption in a briefing on Friday, Dec. 9.

According to the USGS, as of Friday morning fountain heights from fissure 3 were averaging about 30 feet. This is a dramatic change over the past couple of days when lava spewed out to about several hundred feet in the air.

While the specific flow front closest to Daniel K. Inouye has been cut off and is no longer a threat, the USGS said that people may still see a glow from it.

The USGS explained that lava is still contained within that flow and the center of the mass is twice as high as the edges.

“So we expect that to kind of keep pushing and keep flattening out,” said Ken Hon from the USGS. “Perhaps for a couple of days, people will be seeing that front glow and maybe, very slowly, move. But it is not any threat to the highway anymore at all.”