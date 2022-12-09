Read full article on original website
Richard Stanley honored for 42 years as Emerald Isle’s town attorney
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle has hired a new law firm to represent the town, replacing Richard Stanley, who is retiring from the practice of law effective Dec. 31. The announcement of the new firm, Crossley, McIntosh, Collier, Hanley & Edes PLLC of Wilmington, came during the town board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Tuesday night. The firm has represented the town in a few major cases.
Penny Metzger, 62; private service
Penny Darlene Metzger, 62, of Emerald Isle, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Penny will be laid to rest privately at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit...
Morehead City holds Christmas parade
- The holidays have long been commemorated for bringing people together to create memories that last a lifetime. In a great celebration of the season, thousands of revelers sprang from their bed Dec. 10 to enjoy the 2022 Morehead City Christmas Parade. The procession began at 10 a.m. under clear...
After public hearing, Emerald Isle commissioners turn down dog park
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night unanimously turned thumbs down to a dog park in McLean-Spell Park, a 30-acre natural area behind the recreation center and police department on the south side of Highway 58. The vote, during the board’s monthly meeting, came after a public hearing...
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 11, 12 & 13
Nancy Christine Cunningham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Matthew Smitherman, Sea Level. Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34,...
Frank Perri, 96; service Dec. 16
Frank Joseph Perri, 96, passed away on December 11, 2022, at Pruitt Nursing Home in Sea Level, North Carolina. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Munden Funeral Home Chapel, Morehead City, North Carolina. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by family pastors, Wes Holmes, Robbie Strickland and Allen Stocks. He will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Three churches to present live drive-thru Nativities
— Three county churches will present live drive-thru Nativities, beginning this weekend. Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will present its third consecutive drive-thru Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17 at 174 Marshallberg Road in Smyrna. Those attending should enter at Down East Middle School and follow the signs. Motorists will be directed onto the church’s property from the school, and Sheriff’s deputies will be on hand to help direct traffic.
Glenda Eaton, 88; service Dec. 13
Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 13th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Working in the sunshine
There is a vote coming December 19th at the Carteret County Commissioners meeting room that has been two years in the making. It has taken so long because the citizens in the Peletier community have been fighting it tooth and claw. First let me say that this should never been...
John McCann Sr., 87; service March 26
Jack McCann (John Joseph McCann, Sr.), alias “Calico Jack,” 87, of Morehead City, NC, passed away on December 11, 2022. A life celebration will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the 64th anniversary of the ECU Second National Swimming and Diving Championship, at Jack’s Waterfront Bar, first floor, Morehead City waterfront.
Gingerbread Festival benefit marks 10th year
- In a showcase of local talent and creativity, the Gingerbread Festival returned for its 10th year this weekend at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. Hosted by the State Employees Credit Union (SECU), the three-day annual benefit was once again coordinated through volunteer efforts and dedicated to raising funds and awareness of SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Matthew Smitherman, 34; service Dec. 17
Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34, of Sealevel, NC, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Matthew was born October 4, 1988, at Forsyth Hospital in Winston Salem, NC, to Deanna and Bryce Smitherman, Jr. Matthew graduated in 2007 from Forbush High School in East...
Beaufort approves CAMA Land Use Plan
BEAUFORT - Several important items of business were decided Monday evening in what will be the Beaufort Board of Commissioners' last public meeting before the beginning of the new year. Starting the discussion was a fiscal year 2022 audit presentation. This year's audit was submitted Nov. 30 and approved Friday,...
Nancy Schrum, 93; incomplete
Nancy K. Schrum, 93, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Friday, December 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.ne.t.
Brenda Lewis; service Dec. 16
Brenda Jo Newton Lewis, of Beaufort, died peacefully at home in Marshallberg on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. Brenda was a devoted daughter, wife, mother,...
County school officials announce administrative changes
BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6. Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public...
Fisheries division taking public comments on proposal to preserve and enhance striped mullet stock
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) is accepting public comment on proposed temporary measures to manage the striped mullet fishery. According to Division Public Information Officer Patricia Smith, the 2022 striped mullet stock assessment indicated the stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring. The secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality determined it was in the long-term interest of the striped mullet stock to develop temporary management through a supplement until long-term management is implemented through the fishery management plan amendment process.
John Johnson, 73; incomplete
John C. Johnson, 73, of Peletier, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Dodge inducted into Phi Beta Kappa
Delaney Dodge, a former Carteret County resident, was inducted Nov. 7 into the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society through its chapter at UNC-Chapel Hill. She achieved at least a 3.85 grade point average and participated in numerous extra-curricular activities to gain an invitation for induction. She graduated in May...
