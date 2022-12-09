ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

FOX40

Roseville man pleads guilty to international drug trafficking conspiracy

(KTXL) — A Roseville man pleaded guilty to “conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute” several drugs, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said that the man, Amandeep Multani, of Roseville, and his co-conspirators coordinated deals involving cocaine, heroin, opium and ketamine in Canada, all over encrypted cell phone applications […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Inmate recently released from prison arrested in Redding, asks to be locked up

REDDING, Calif. — An inmate recently released from state prison was arrested in Redding after police say he broke several windows on West Street on Sunday. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to reports of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Street in downtown Redding. They saw several broken windows, including on a car and at Empire Outpatient Services, according to the RPD.
REDDING, CA
Mountain Democrat

Man wanted in ‘violent incident’ in Pilot Hill

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man suspected of being involved in a “violent incident” in Pilot Hill that sent two people to the hospital Monday. Sheriff’s officials say Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, is considered dangerous and should not be engaged. Early Monday...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mystery surrounds deaths of veteran CHP officer, husband in separate shootings

YUBA COUNTY --  Tennessee state authorities were trying to unravel a possible murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting deaths of a veteran California Highway Patrol captain and her husband. Julie Harding, a captain with more than 20 years experience with the California Highway Patrol and on extended leave from the Yuba-Sutter CHP office, was found dead on December 10th.   According to CHP, she had recently had purchased a home on Lake View Drive in Celina in Clay County, Tennessee.In September, Harding's husband, Michael, went missing in nearby Cumberland County, Kentucky. Cumberland County Coroner Gary White told KPIX that...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
Mountain Democrat

Child molester convicted

An El Dorado County jury has convicted Randy James Rivard, 53, of multiple counts of child molestation. He was arrested in Placerville in January 2018. According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, the victim testified about years of sexual abuse at the hands of Rivard, a man she viewed as a father figure.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers

(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Anderson catalytic converter thief

ANDERSON, Calif. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft of 14 catalytic converters from delivery trucks in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department said their officers responded to the Schwan's Consumer Brands building,...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights police to hold DUI and license checkpoint

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Thursday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Citrus Heights from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. While the location has not been revealed it will be in […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

San Andreas man arrested for illegal firearm possession

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen firearm in San Andreas. At 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Churchill Road and Saint Charles Street. They were able to pull over the vehicle in front of the San Andreas Fire Department.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
krcrtv.com

2 new Shasta County Supervisors sworn into office Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — Two new members were sworn into office during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in Shasta County. Kevin Crye will represent District 1, which covers most of downtown Redding. He is replacing Joe Chimenti who did not seek re-election. Chris Kelstrom will represent District 5, which covers...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding found shot dead outside her Tennessee home

YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee whose husband was also found dead after being reported missing in September. Brandon Boone, the sheriff of Clay County, Tennessee, said that Harding was found dead from a single gunshot wound outside her Clay County home on the morning of December 10.  Boone said a mail carrier and another man found Harding's body in the yard near the driveway of the home she and her husband purchased a couple of years ago. The home is on Lake View Drive in...
YUBA CITY, CA

