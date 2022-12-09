YUBA COUNTY -- Tennessee state authorities were trying to unravel a possible murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting deaths of a veteran California Highway Patrol captain and her husband. Julie Harding, a captain with more than 20 years experience with the California Highway Patrol and on extended leave from the Yuba-Sutter CHP office, was found dead on December 10th. According to CHP, she had recently had purchased a home on Lake View Drive in Celina in Clay County, Tennessee.In September, Harding's husband, Michael, went missing in nearby Cumberland County, Kentucky. Cumberland County Coroner Gary White told KPIX that...

CLAY COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO