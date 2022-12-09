Read full article on original website
Related
Roseville man pleads guilty to international drug trafficking conspiracy
(KTXL) — A Roseville man pleaded guilty to “conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute” several drugs, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said that the man, Amandeep Multani, of Roseville, and his co-conspirators coordinated deals involving cocaine, heroin, opium and ketamine in Canada, all over encrypted cell phone applications […]
krcrtv.com
Inmate recently released from prison arrested in Redding, asks to be locked up
REDDING, Calif. — An inmate recently released from state prison was arrested in Redding after police say he broke several windows on West Street on Sunday. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to reports of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Street in downtown Redding. They saw several broken windows, including on a car and at Empire Outpatient Services, according to the RPD.
Video shows alleged fentanyl sale and overdose minutes later in Placer County
(KTXL) — A video of a man buying drugs, suspected to be fentanyl or laced with fentanyl, and collapsing from an overdose shortly after was shared by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place at a gas station on Dec. 3, the sheriff’s office said. In the video, you can see a person […]
Mountain Democrat
Man wanted in ‘violent incident’ in Pilot Hill
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man suspected of being involved in a “violent incident” in Pilot Hill that sent two people to the hospital Monday. Sheriff’s officials say Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, is considered dangerous and should not be engaged. Early Monday...
Mystery surrounds deaths of veteran CHP officer, husband in separate shootings
YUBA COUNTY -- Tennessee state authorities were trying to unravel a possible murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting deaths of a veteran California Highway Patrol captain and her husband. Julie Harding, a captain with more than 20 years experience with the California Highway Patrol and on extended leave from the Yuba-Sutter CHP office, was found dead on December 10th. According to CHP, she had recently had purchased a home on Lake View Drive in Celina in Clay County, Tennessee.In September, Harding's husband, Michael, went missing in nearby Cumberland County, Kentucky. Cumberland County Coroner Gary White told KPIX that...
Mountain Democrat
Child molester convicted
An El Dorado County jury has convicted Randy James Rivard, 53, of multiple counts of child molestation. He was arrested in Placerville in January 2018. According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, the victim testified about years of sexual abuse at the hands of Rivard, a man she viewed as a father figure.
Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers
(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
2 arrested in East Bay in possession of 6 stolen catalytic converters
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after they were caught with six stolen catalytic converters, California Highway Patrol said on Facebook Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Bay Point after a chase through multiple counties. At 2:49 a.m. on Dec. 1, a CHP officer saw a car with a missing rear license plate […]
krcrtv.com
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Anderson catalytic converter thief
ANDERSON, Calif. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft of 14 catalytic converters from delivery trucks in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department said their officers responded to the Schwan's Consumer Brands building,...
krcrtv.com
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
krcrtv.com
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Redding assault/robbery suspect
REDDING, Calif. — An elderly man died due to injuries sustained from an assault and robbery at a local laundromat back in August of this year. Now, Shasta County Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible. The...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Indecent exposure, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 3. Guy Thomas Knack, 61, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. on suspicion of indecent exposure in the 5500 block of Ivywood Court...
Citrus Heights police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Thursday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Citrus Heights from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. While the location has not been revealed it will be in […]
Calaveras Enterprise
San Andreas man arrested for illegal firearm possession
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen firearm in San Andreas. At 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Churchill Road and Saint Charles Street. They were able to pull over the vehicle in front of the San Andreas Fire Department.
Man accused of shooting at people outside Tracy nightclub arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man accused of opening fire at a group of people in a parking lot and pistol-whipping a woman was booked into jail over the weekend, Tracy police announced Monday. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting outside a nightclub along the 1000 block...
Man sentenced to prison over COVID-19 relief and unemployment fraud, DOJ says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to over three years in prison for defrauding lenders and embezzling from a local business for a total of nearly $2 million, the Department of Justice said. Aaron Ashcraft, 42, worked for a street sweeping company in Sacramento, and he embezzled money from the business for […]
goldrushcam.com
Solano County Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for His Role in Large-Scale Sacramento Cocaine and Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy
December 11, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Hampton, 57, of Vallejo, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 500. grams of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Hampton is among...
2news.com
California man arrested after traffic stop in Lincoln reveals suspected cocaine and $20,000 in cash
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after a traffic stop in Lincoln revealed drugs and nearly $20,000 in cash. Just before noon on November 27, 2022, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of W Sunset Boulevard and Cincinnati Avenue, in unincorporated Lincoln.
krcrtv.com
2 new Shasta County Supervisors sworn into office Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — Two new members were sworn into office during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in Shasta County. Kevin Crye will represent District 1, which covers most of downtown Redding. He is replacing Joe Chimenti who did not seek re-election. Chris Kelstrom will represent District 5, which covers...
Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding found shot dead outside her Tennessee home
YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee whose husband was also found dead after being reported missing in September. Brandon Boone, the sheriff of Clay County, Tennessee, said that Harding was found dead from a single gunshot wound outside her Clay County home on the morning of December 10. Boone said a mail carrier and another man found Harding's body in the yard near the driveway of the home she and her husband purchased a couple of years ago. The home is on Lake View Drive in...
Comments / 0