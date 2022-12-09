Read full article on original website
Two Charged After Facebook Live Threats Prompt Broome Lockdowns
Police have arrested two Broome County men in connection with threats livestreamed while they drove around the Binghamton area. Authorities on Monday morning were advised that a Johnson City man was appearing on his Facebook page while operating a vehicle while armed with a handgun and wearing ballistic body armor.
wskg.org
2 arrested, charged after incident triggered lockouts throughout Broome County
Two men were arrested and charged after an incident in Broome County Monday that triggered lockouts at local schools and hospitals. According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Nicolas Skiba, 42, and Keith Hall, 28, were each charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon. In a...
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: December 5 to December 11
During the week of Monday December 5, to Sunday December 11, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 11 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 9 traffic tickets. Derick J. Fredenburg, and Alfred E. Thorton IV of Owego, were both arrested for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in...
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Man Accused of Stealing Pennsylvania Woman's Purse
An Owego man is accused of stealing a Canton, Pennsylvania woman's purse in November. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Andrew Honnick watched the woman while she was at the Tioga Downs Casino, followed her home, and stole her purse and fled the scene. Money, an iPhone and other personal items...
Binghamton man arrested on stolen vehicle, gun charges
At approximately 12:45 this morning, a Broome County Sheriff deputy observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street in the City of Binghamton.
i100rocks.com
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Marathon man arrested for felony assault
On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.
Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While Catholic Charities is waiting for approval on its new Elmira homeless shelter location, the organization has opened a warming shelter in the building for the coldest nights this winter. Chemung-Schuyler Catholic Charities announced that it has started a warming station at its 160 High St. location in downtown Elmira for […]
wxhc.com
Thief Steals From Residence Then Sells Stolen Items at Pawn Shop
Back on September 29, The City of Cortland Police Department responded to a reported burglary at 78 Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officers discovered several items at the address were stolen. A continued investigation found that one of the items stolen at the address was...
Chenango Forks man charged with Grand Larceny
On December 10th, New York State Police charged Thomas Brick, 62 of Chenango Forks, with felony Grand Larceny.
Police chief warns residents of sweatshirt scam
On Dec. 12, Village of Cazenovia Chief of Police Michael Hayes warned residents that if they receive text messages saying that the Cazenovia Police Department is selling sweatshirts, it is a scam. Hayes said he has a single provider for police department sweatshirts, and they can only be ordered through...
Owego man charged with purse snatching after following woman across Bradford County
CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house. Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the […]
whcuradio.com
Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
Tioga Catholic Charities balks at rent hike
Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga is threatening to suspend its services in Tioga County due to what it calls a massive increase in its rent from the Town of Nichols.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Burglary
The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary. The D.A.'s office says Frank V. Criscitello admitted he broke into a Vermont Avenue residence in March 2022 and stole money and jewelry. Criscitello pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Facing Weapons Charges After Lockouts in Broome County
Two Broome County men are facing weapons charges after several school districts and other businesses went into lockout mode Monday morning and afternoon. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office was made aware of a live streaming on the personal Facebook page of Nicholas Skiba of Johnson City.
whcuradio.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
Crews respond to house fire in downtown Elmira
UPDATE: Occupants were home at the time of the fire and were all able to exit the building safely. The home, which according to Elmira Fire Department (EFD), was built around 1900, sustained significant fire damage to the roof and third floor, as well as water damage to the rest of the building. According to […]
