Portland, ME

Q97.9

There’s a Debate That the Old Neighbor From ‘Home Alone’ is a Mainer

Want to get aged real quick? The original Home Alone movie where the McAllister Family flies to Paris and forgets Kevin in the attic was released in 1990. And it's still arguably one of the most popular Christmas movies to this day. Hell, the Freeform channel has been playing it every weekend almost on a loop. But for as long as it's been out and as many times as we've watched it, it took over three decades to start a debate with a local spin.
Q97.9

Top 5 Most Expensive States to Use Christmas Lights Shockingly Includes 3 New England States

Christmas is coming up and you may have already started to decorate the inside of your house. But, do you also decorate the outside of your home? If it is something that you do, then you know that your electric bill will always be higher in the winter months ( I mean it is anyway with all the heating we have to pay for), but it seems that this year it may even cost you a bit more to put up your Christmas lights.
Q97.9

Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash

A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
Q97.9

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
Q97.9

First Nor’easter of the Season Likely to Hit Maine This Weekend

Suddenly, those 70 degree days in November seem like they were a lifetime ago. If you've stepped outside any time in the last few days, the winter chill has been in the air. While the temperatures have locked in the winter cold, there's been very little snow in the forecast. In fact, most key towns and cities in Maine are well past the average date when they receive their first snowfall. That is highly likely to change soon, as a nor'easter is brewing and should cover most of Maine with snow by the end of this weekend.
92.9 The Bull

6 Weird ‘Missed Connections’ on Portland’s Craigslist

It's almost like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. One person has a slight interaction with another person at a store. They cannot forget the smile, the look, and the feel of the moment. They've fixated on that person and the possible future that could blossom if only they could have that moment just one more time. Okay, that sounds like a Christmas movie, but I've seen a couple of horror movies start that way too. Welcome to the "Missed Connections" section on Craigslist, where people hope to find the connections they've missed.
Q97.9

Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?

There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
Q97.9

Q97.9

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

