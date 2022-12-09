ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Are Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Still Together?

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago

Jamie and Doug proved that putting work into their relationship paid off and they are still happily married today.

“This is us. It’s so beautiful to see what came from two ‘crazy’ souls willing to marry a stranger for true love,” Jamie wrote via Instagram in December 2022 alongside a video that documented each year in their relationship. “I mean, look at this beautiful little family we’ve created.”

In March 2022, Jamie reflected on the unconventional way they found love ahead of their eight-year wedding anniversary. After noting people “laugh and mocked” them for turning to the reality show to find love, the pair said they have no regrets about the way they met.

“I went through with #marriedatfirstsight though bc I desperately wanted a family. I wanted someone to share my life with. I got that and so much more in my hubby, @doughehner,” she wrote alongside a video of the pair dancing on the beach. “We will forever be thankful to everyone at MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (you know who you are) who believed in this crazy concept and somehow convinced us to believe in it too.”

How Did Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s Relationship Begin?

The couple met during season 1 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2014.

Despite being strangers on their wedding day, Jamie and Doug took a leap of faith and tied the knot after a group of experts sorted through applications of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes and determined they were a good match.

It wasn’t love at first sight for Jamie, who cried as she saw her husband for the first time while walking down the aisle.

“This is the worst feeling,” she said in her confessional. “Obviously I wasn’t like, ‘What a knockout!’ You know? I couldn’t help but look at his family, cause they were like beaming with huge smiles looking at me and I just happened to be not attracted to the guy.”

Jamie – who previously competed on season 16 of The Bachelor – stuck it out and managed to make her marriage to Doug work.

In 2015, the pair renewed their vows on the one-year anniversary of their TV wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M702F_0jdM07Oc00
Lifetime

Do Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Have Kids Together?

Jamie and Doug announced they were expecting baby No. 1 together in July 2016. However, she suffered a miscarriage when she was 17 weeks pregnant.

In January 2017, the pair revealed they were expecting a rainbow baby and they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Henley Grace, that August.

After suffering two more miscarriages, the Wifey 101 author announced she was expecting again with a “viable” pregnancy in September 2019. The couple welcomed their second child, son Hendrix Douglas, in May 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Reacts to ‘Single Life’ Tell-All Pants Backlash: ‘I Agree’

90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to the major backlash he’s received from fans for his “pink” pants on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all. “Y’all don’t know this logistical s—t about TV, that y’all don’t really get to hear or see. It’s not as simple as like, why would he wear that?” the North Carolina native, 42, told fans via an Instagram Live session while watching the tell-all on Monday, November 28.
People

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits He Doesn't 'Want to Be in a Relationship' with First Wife Meri Anymore

Meri Brown said on Sunday's episode that she's still interested in being a part of the family — but Kody made his views on how he feels about her very clear Kody Brown dropped some tough truths on first wife Meri Brown in this week's Sister Wives. When Kody, 53, and Meri, 51, met with Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during Sunday's episode to discuss their plans for their Coyote Pass property, the conversation inevitably shifted toward their increasingly complicated relationship dynamics. "This last year and a half has really shattered what I...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’

The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
HollywoodLife

Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy