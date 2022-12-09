How to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 14

Somehow, the 4-8 Carolina Panthers are set to embark on a December playoff push, and it all starts this weekend against the 7-5 Seattle Seahawks. Here’s how to watch it all.

Week 14

When to watch

Sunday, Dec. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET

How to watch

The game will be carried by FOX—with Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Kristina Pink on the mic. Fans located in the blue areas of the television broadcast map can watch along through their local FOX affiliate.

How to stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV.

How to listen

WRFX 99.7 The FOX is the team’s local radio station. Anish Shroff, Jordan Gross, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke will have the call.

History

For two teams in two different divisions, the Panthers and Seahawks have seen quite a bit of one another—particularly between 2012 and 2019. These organizations clashed nine times over that eight-year span, with Seattle chalking up wins in each of the past three meetings.

Overall, the Seahawks hold a 10-4 mark in the series.

What to watch for

Sam Darnold was pretty clean in his first start of the season. He scored a pair of touchdowns and, most importantly, didn’t turn the ball over in what was a dominant 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

But—and this would’ve been an odd thing to say a few months ago—Geno Smith’s Seahawks are much more potent on offense than Russell Wilson’s Broncos. And even with the Panthers defense looking as good as it has all year, we’ll have to expect some more resistance from the opposition.

So, with that being said, will Carolina unleash Darnold a bit more? Will they allow him more chances than the 19 attempts he got in Week 12?