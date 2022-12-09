ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Hannah Duggar Is Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Jeremiah Duggar: See All Her Rare Baby Bump Photos

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eNpU_0jdLzUjJ00

Baby on the way! Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann) is currently expecting baby No. 1 with husband, Jeremiah Duggar.

The couple announced that they’re expanding their family with sweet Instagram posts on August 30.

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” Hannah, 26, captioned PDA-packed photos with Jeremiah, 23. “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

The snaps captured the parents-to-be wearing adorable hats that read “mom” and “dad” across the front.

Jeremiah also shared the news with his own Instagram post. “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!” he wrote alongside pictures from the same photo shoot.

Several of the Counting On alum’s friends and social media followers took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. “Yay! Congrats bro! Couldn’t be more excited for y’all!” his older sister Jill Duggar wrote.

The pair later shared footage from their gender reveal party where they enlisted a helicopter to drop confetti from overhead.

“We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby GIRL!!!!” they shared in a joint statement on October 10. “It was extremely special to have family and friends come celebrate with us!! [Susanna Wissmann] put together such a great reveal and so many helped make it a fun evening and clean it all up afterwards.”

Jeremiah and Hannah revealed the news after they tied the knot in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Their wedding was held just five months after announcing their courtship.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s son popped the question to his now-wife in January. “She said YES!!!! Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it,” Jeremiah wrote alongside photos from the proposal. “You are the best thing that has ever happened to ​me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star continued, “Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed and Katey went above and beyond to make it special.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Hannah’s growing baby bump.

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar: Here's Why Fans Think She's Secretly Pregnant With Twins!

Back in October, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with her third child. Fans were thrilled by the news, and much to their delight, Joy has been providing frequent updates on her pregnancy ever since. There have been some scary moments, such as when Joy revealed that her pregnancy...
shefinds

Heidi Klum’s Surprising Baby Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!

Heidi Klum just sensationally revealed that she wants to have a baby with Tom Kaulitz, the 33-year-old Happy People musician she married back in 2019! The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge made the shock confession about her desire to have a child with her third husband – who she met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model back in 2018 – in an interview with the US Sun that took a lot of people by surprise!
Quick Country 96.5

Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone

It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
KANSAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes Are Parents! See Baby Aleesi’s Cutest Pictures

90 Day Fiancé stars Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aleesi, and she is gorgeous!. “We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!” the TLC couple told Us Weekly following her arrival on November 16. “As first-time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way.”
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.

Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
TWINSBURG, OH
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia

"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
ATLANTA, GA
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy