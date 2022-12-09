Hannah Duggar Is Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Jeremiah Duggar: See All Her Rare Baby Bump Photos

Baby on the way! Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann) is currently expecting baby No. 1 with husband, Jeremiah Duggar.

The couple announced that they’re expanding their family with sweet Instagram posts on August 30.

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” Hannah, 26, captioned PDA-packed photos with Jeremiah, 23. “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

The snaps captured the parents-to-be wearing adorable hats that read “mom” and “dad” across the front.

Jeremiah also shared the news with his own Instagram post. “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!” he wrote alongside pictures from the same photo shoot.

Several of the Counting On alum’s friends and social media followers took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. “Yay! Congrats bro! Couldn’t be more excited for y’all!” his older sister Jill Duggar wrote.

The pair later shared footage from their gender reveal party where they enlisted a helicopter to drop confetti from overhead.

“We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby GIRL!!!!” they shared in a joint statement on October 10. “It was extremely special to have family and friends come celebrate with us!! [Susanna Wissmann] put together such a great reveal and so many helped make it a fun evening and clean it all up afterwards.”

Jeremiah and Hannah revealed the news after they tied the knot in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Their wedding was held just five months after announcing their courtship.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s son popped the question to his now-wife in January. “She said YES!!!! Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it,” Jeremiah wrote alongside photos from the proposal. “You are the best thing that has ever happened to ​me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star continued, “Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed and Katey went above and beyond to make it special.”

