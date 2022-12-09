ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
LITTLEROCK, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School

Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County

One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes

Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly man arrested after shooting suspected robber

LOS ANGELES – A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles County TSA Officer Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

December 10, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was. methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. . Michael Williams, 39, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Sentenced to State Prison for ‘Vicious’ Fatal Stabbing

Grieving family members verbally lashed out in Santa Barbara County Superior Court at the man convicted of murder in the stabbing of Theopheus Bennett in Lompoc more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, of Lompoc was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury for the April 3,...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Judge Rules Racial Harassment and Retaliation Complaint Against Raytheon Can Proceed

Raytheon Company, the defense contractor with offices in Goleta, experienced a significant procedural defeat in court this week, as Judge Colleen Sterne rejected the company’s motions in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to toss out a racial harassment and retaliation complaint filed by Marcus Greene, fire marshal for the company’s environmental services department. Sterne ruled that there were many triable issues of fact and interpretation still to be sorted out, rejecting the company’s voluminous filings that there were neither.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Fire and Collision Near Lake Cachuma Entrance

Two vehicles collided and caught fire on Highway 154 near the entrance of Lake Cachuma early Sunday morning. At 12:53 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, one mile east of the entrance. One vehicle caught fire after the collision. Bystanders assisted the two occupants inside that vehicle...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

