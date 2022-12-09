Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School
Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
kclu.org
Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County
One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2011 murder, rape of 2 Lincoln Heights women
The bodies of Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman were found on L.A. freeways. On Monday, the grieving families made heartfelt impact statements before the man convicted of these crimes was sentenced.
KEYT
Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. SBPD sent out an alert text to subscribers, asking the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes
Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
Santa Barbara police investigating report of shots heard
Santa Barbara police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday afternoon. There are no reported victims.
Man shot, killed after fight in Huntington Park: Sheriff’s Department
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who killed a man after an altercation in Huntington Park early Saturday morning. The killing in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue occurred just after 3:45 a.m., when a man was shot in the upper torso after a “physical altercation” with the shooter, the […]
Authorities search for at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The missing woman, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc, 20, was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in Stevenson Ranch around 12:12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say Tabuloc suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and […]
foxla.com
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
2urbangirls.com
Elderly man arrested after shooting suspected robber
LOS ANGELES – A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center.
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud
December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
NBC Los Angeles
Million Dollar Home Used for Illegal Marijuana Grow Engulfed in Flames
A million dollar home that was being used to illegally grow marijuana went up in flames Monday in Covina Hills. When LA County firefighters arrived at 9 a.m. to try and put out the fire at a two-story home in Covina Hills. They discovered more than 400 marijuana plants inside.
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County TSA Officer Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX
December 10, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was. methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. . Michael Williams, 39, of...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Sentenced to State Prison for ‘Vicious’ Fatal Stabbing
Grieving family members verbally lashed out in Santa Barbara County Superior Court at the man convicted of murder in the stabbing of Theopheus Bennett in Lompoc more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, of Lompoc was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury for the April 3,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Judge Rules Racial Harassment and Retaliation Complaint Against Raytheon Can Proceed
Raytheon Company, the defense contractor with offices in Goleta, experienced a significant procedural defeat in court this week, as Judge Colleen Sterne rejected the company’s motions in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to toss out a racial harassment and retaliation complaint filed by Marcus Greene, fire marshal for the company’s environmental services department. Sterne ruled that there were many triable issues of fact and interpretation still to be sorted out, rejecting the company’s voluminous filings that there were neither.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Fire and Collision Near Lake Cachuma Entrance
Two vehicles collided and caught fire on Highway 154 near the entrance of Lake Cachuma early Sunday morning. At 12:53 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, one mile east of the entrance. One vehicle caught fire after the collision. Bystanders assisted the two occupants inside that vehicle...
