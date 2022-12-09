ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

Sandy Hook 10 years later: Legacies and activism sparked by tragedy

It’s been 10 years since the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty-six lives were lost, some of whom were as young as 6 years old. People visit the newly-opened Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial on Nov. 20, 2022, in Newtown, Connecticut with an inlaid image of a makeshift memorial set up for the victims of Sandy Hook in 2012.CREDIT: Getty Images.
NEWTOWN, CT
fox5dc.com

Man found guilty of murder for death of Naval Academy mom in 2021

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been found guilty of murder for the death of Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings, who was killed by a stray bullet while dropping off her son in Annapolis for Induction Day last year. Angelo Harrod was found guilty of First Degree...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Eyes on possible wintry mix for DC region later this week

WASHINGTON - A chilly start Monday – but we're keeping a close eye on a system that could possibly bring a wintry mix to the D.C. area by the end of the week. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a ridge of high pressure to the north is expected to create a blocking pattern for a system that has the potential to bring the D.C. region some winter weather.
WASHINGTON, DC

