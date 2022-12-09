The new Willow series on Disney+ is a follow-up to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name, and the show has many connections to Star Wars. Not only is Willow a Lucasfilm project, but the original film's characters were created by George Lucas. The film was also directed by Ron Howard who went on to helm Solo: A Star Wars Story which was co-written by Jonathan Kasdan and Return of the Jedi scribe, Lawrence Kasdan. Now, Jonathan Kasdan is the showrunner of the new Willow series. In addition to those working behind-the-scenes, Willow and Solo also feature some of the same actors. Not only do both projects feature Warwick Davis (Weazel in Solo, Willow in Willow), but they also include Erin Kellyman (Enfys Next in Solo, Jade in Willow) and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in Solo, The Scourge in Willow). Yesterday, Suotamo took to Instagram to share a sweet side-by-side of both sets.

4 DAYS AGO