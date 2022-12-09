ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow's Ellie Bamber On How Writer Jon Kasdan Kept Character Details Hidden During Filming - Exclusive

Generally, if an actor joins a high-profile project under the Lucasfilm or Marvel Cinematic Universe banner, chances are they are not going to get all the details about their character or the plot up front. Simply put, studios and filmmakers don't want any major details leaking out to the public about their productions. "Willow" writer and executive producer Jon Kasdan followed the same protocol as many Lucasfilm filmmakers before him, keeping details about the new Disney+ series under lock and key, even from the main cast.
Disney+ Is Bringing Fans A Witch Mountain Series With Bryce Dallas Howard At The Helm

Disney+ has put out some amazing shows in 2022, and the streaming service shows little signs of slowing down, as it most assuredly looks to continue to add to its stellar lineup of originals in the future, including rebooting the "Witch Mountain" franchise for the small screen. Even better, Bryce Dallas Howard was chosen to lead the exciting endeavor.
ComicBook

Solo: A Star Wars Story and Willow Star Shares Set Comparison Photos

The new Willow series on Disney+ is a follow-up to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name, and the show has many connections to Star Wars. Not only is Willow a Lucasfilm project, but the original film's characters were created by George Lucas. The film was also directed by Ron Howard who went on to helm Solo: A Star Wars Story which was co-written by Jonathan Kasdan and Return of the Jedi scribe, Lawrence Kasdan. Now, Jonathan Kasdan is the showrunner of the new Willow series. In addition to those working behind-the-scenes, Willow and Solo also feature some of the same actors. Not only do both projects feature Warwick Davis (Weazel in Solo, Willow in Willow), but they also include Erin Kellyman (Enfys Next in Solo, Jade in Willow) and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in Solo, The Scourge in Willow). Yesterday, Suotamo took to Instagram to share a sweet side-by-side of both sets.
IndieWire

Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols

Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
James Cameron Explains The Connection Between Avatar And The Abyss

Visionary director James Cameron is diving back into the waters of innovative filmmaking for his upcoming blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water," which Twitter reacted to rapturously after its world premiere. Cameron is known for breaking ground and creating new techniques for telling stories through film. When 2009's "Avatar" was released, audiences were taken by how 3D technology was used to immerse the viewer into Pandora. With the new sequel, Cameron looks to create an underwater landscape unlike anything audiences have ever seen. However, this isn't the first time Cameron took our breath away underwater.
Boardwalk Empire: Facts About HBO's Hit Series That Are Worth Drinking To

The HBO period drama "Boardwalk Empire" dramatizes the real-life organized crime underworld of Prohibition-era Atlantic City, New Jersey. A corrupt politician named Enoch "Nucky" Thompson (Steve Buscemi) is at the heart of this series, which follows Thompson as he rises to power in the 1920s. Nucky symbolizes the underground created by the 18th Amendment, which was aimed at reducing crime in America. As the series unfolds, audiences also meet fictionalized versions of familiar famous gangsters such as Al Capone (Stephen Graham) and Mickey Doyle (Paul Sparks). However, despite an abundance of criminal enterprises and shady business deals, all the characters in Nucky's world are multi-dimensional and sympathetic in their own ways.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Marvel Fans Are Buzzing Over Miles And Gwen In The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Official Trailer

Marvel's interconnected web of fan-buzz just got shook, as the new trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just dropped. Although the roughly two-minute preview doesn't reveal much in terms of the film's plot, there are certain storylines that clearly stem from the original animated film, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." These continuing topics appear to include Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) ongoing need for parental guidance during his unexpected transition to being a superhero, more battles against villains and criminals, and of course, the evolving relationship with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), aka Spider-Woman (of her universe). This specific connection between human-super-arachnids has gotten fans bantering back and forth about how and where this highly unique relationship is headed.
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Gifted Jim Parsons An Ant Farm

"Young Sheldon," a show that follows the childhood of "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, an intellectual prodigy growing up in a regular family, has been well received ever since its debut in 2017. While the two actors who play Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons in "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon") can't be in scenes together, fans have been able to see them interact in promotional content and interviews that took place before the spin-off series premiered.
Who Played Alice On The Big Bang Theory?

In the Season 5 episode of "The Big Bang Theory" entitled "The Good Guy Fluctuation," Leonard is tempted to cheat on his girlfriend, Priya, when he meets an attractive woman named Alice in a comic book store who's not just a fan of comics, but also a comic artist herself. Leonard ends up making out with Alice, but stops himself from going any further, only to find that Priya has slept with her ex-boyfriend, making him regret the wasted opportunity with Alice.
Which Characters Has Anna Belknap Played On Law & Order?

Anna Belknap is perhaps best known for her work as Lindsay Monroe on "CSI: New York." The character helped anchor that show fort for nearly the entirety of its run, starting in Season 2. While she might have created some powerful moments as Lindsay and appeared as the character on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spin-offs, Belknap has many more colors in her acting palette. She's appeared on "Hawaii Five-O," "How to Get Away With Murder" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" since "CSI: New York" concluded, and has also popped up in the films "No Way Jose" and "The Reality Trap." That's quite the varied and accomplished string of roles.
Kumail Nanjiani Describes His 'Overwhelming' Experience Filming Obi-Wan Kenobi

The "Obi-Wan Kenobi" mini-series came to fruition 17 years following the volcanic events of 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," in which Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) — a guy who hates sand but builds his stronghold on a lava-smothered planet — succumbs to the dark side of the Force and takes up the mantle of Darth Vader. Fans were treated to not one but two memorable lightsaber duels between Vader and his former master, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), in the streaming series. While "Obi-Wan Kenobi" focused primarily on the heated feud between McGregor and Christensen's characters, a number of new players joined the "Star Wars" universe during the Disney+ show, including Kumail Nanjiani ("Portlandia," "Silicon Valley," "The Eternals").
Why Mike Flanagan Finds Westworld's Erasure From HBO Max So Worrisome

On Monday, in only the latest shocking move from Warner Bros. Discovery, the media giant's HBO Max streaming service pulled two original shows, "Westworld" and "The Nevers," from its library (via Deadline). Prolific horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan sees it as a bellwether for a worrying trend. While content has been disappearing from the streamer at an alarming rate since this past summer, these removals represent an escalation, most especially that of "Westworld." Not only was the show an HBO original produced at great cost, but it was also wildly popular and a regular award-season darling. The removal came a mere four weeks after "Westworld" was canceled ahead of its planned final season.
