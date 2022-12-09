Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Signs and Symptoms of Dementia
Dementia affects people’s daily lives in myriad ways. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia is a syndrome marked by deterioration in memory, thinking, and behavior, affecting an individual’s ability to perform everyday activities, potentially robbing them of their independence. There are many different forms of dementia, with Alzheimer’s Disease being the most common, potentially contributing to as many as 70% of dementia cases. But people diagnosed with dementia do not necessarily have Alzheimer’s.
studyfinds.org
How to sleep better: Exercise regularly, study shows
TRONDHEIM, Norway — Sleep is essential to robust health, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to come by — especially lately. The pandemic left countless people tossing and turning all night long, with insomnia rates skyrocketing over the past few years. There are endless sleep aids out there that claim to help promote slumber, from prescription pills to over-the-counter remedies, but new research out of Norway reports the best recipe for a good night’s sleep is a solid workout at the gym.
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
retrofitmagazine.com
AprilAire Transitions to Certified Reclaimed Refrigerants
AprilAire, a provider of professional-grade Healthy Air solutions for homes, has completed its transition ahead of schedule to the exclusive use of certified reclaimed refrigerant in its range of healthy indoor air quality solutions. The seamless conversion, well in advance of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Regulation Order transition...
WebMD
Is It Long COVID, or Dementia, or Both?
Nov. 28, 2022 – In early September, about a week after recovering from COVID-19, Barri Sanders went to the bank to pay a bill. But by mistake, she transferred a large amount of money from the wrong account. “I’m talking about $20,000,” she says. “I had to go back...
2minutemedicine.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
retrofitmagazine.com
Schonox HPS North America and Sika Corp. Strengthen Alliance
Schönox HPS North America Inc. and Sika Corporation further strengthened their strategic alliance, announcing Sika’s minority investment in the Florence, Ala.-based firm. The investment underscores and accelerates Sika’s growth in the U.S. floorcovering market and premium installation solutions. Schönox HPS North America continues its rapid expansion, marketing,...
retrofitmagazine.com
Linear Luminaires Can Be Connected Together up to 80 Feet
Nora Lighting introduces its L-Line Linear Recessed and Wall Mount options to offer a complete array of linear solutions. Luminaires are available in three lengths (2, 4 and 8 feet) and can be connected together up to 80 feet. Delivering 1050 lumens per foot with dedicated color temperatures (3000K, 3500K or 4000K).
retrofitmagazine.com
Vinyl Sustainability Council Releases 2022 Sustainability Report
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, has officially released the 2022 edition of its annual Sustainability Report, titled “Connecting Our Industry to Reach Our Potential.” The report chronicles the ongoing adoption of +Vantage Vinyl verification across the industry. The +Vantage Vinyl sustainability initiative drives improvements by jointly identifying the most relevant potential performance improvement areas for companies operating within the vinyl supply chain and having company commitments verified by an independent third-party program.
retrofitmagazine.com
Accoya and Tricoya Chosen by TruStile for New Resilient Wood Entry System
Accsys announces that its ultra-high performance and sustainable products Accoya and Tricoya have been chosen by door manufacturer TruStile, a Marvin Brand, in its new Resilient Wood Entry System. It follows extensive collaboration on testing the products between Marvin R & D and Accsys and the successful 2020 launch and sales of TruStile’s Reserve wood entry system incorporating Tricoya.
retrofitmagazine.com
Architectural Fabric Permits Natural Light while Blocking UV
DuPont and Seaman Corporation have launched a new Shelter-Rite High Light Transmission architectural fabric using transparent Tedlar PVF film. This new architectural fabric is suited for structures that require natural light, such as sports arenas, event venues and greenhouses. Transparent UV-blocking Tedlar film is a high-performance material that provides decades...
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
retrofitmagazine.com
Independent Lab Testing Confirms Antibacterial Properties of Lorin Industries’ Anodized Aluminum
Lorin Industries Inc.’s Anodized Aluminum products feature antimicrobial properties. For those of you who want surface protection and minimal bacteria collection on surfaces, consider the benefits of Lorin Anodized Aluminum. In addition to all of the other benefits of anodized aluminum, Lorin’s proprietary anodizing process delivers antimicrobial properties backed by independent lab testing.
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
docwirenews.com
A Nasal Spray May Help Sleep Apnea
A novel drug in development is showing promising results in treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Chest. “OSA is one of the most common sleep-related breathing disorders, with an estimated one billion sufferers, and when untreated is associated with major health and safety consequences. While CPAP machines are effective, tolerance remains a major issue for many and other treatments such as dental splints and upper airway surgery don’t always work. This is why we need new treatment options for OSA,” said Professor Danny Eckeart, Director of Flinders’ sleep lab FHMRI: Sleep Health via a press release.
MedicalXpress
First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms
Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
Air pollution harms the brain and mental health, too
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. People who breathe polluted air experience changes within the brain regions that control emotions, and as a result, they may be more likely to develop anxiety and depression than those who breathe cleaner air. These are the key findings of a systematic review that my colleagues and I recently published in the journal NeuroToxicology.
retrofitmagazine.com
Re-skin a Curtainwall for Better Performance without Removing the Existing System
Commercial buildings consume 35 percent of electricity and generate 16 percent of carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. Because windows represent the weakest point in the thermal wall and are where most heating or cooling escapes, high-performance commercial windows can reduce energy costs by 10-40 percent. While a more energy-efficient curtain wall used to be cost-prohibitive, FreMarq Innovation’s new framing technology affordability delivers U-values that traditional systems can only obtain with the most expensive IGUs.
Comments / 0