Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team third in eight-team Hutchinson Invitational Saturday
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team was on the road to Hutchinson Saturday for the 8-team Jerry Carlson Memorial Inviational, and it was the Packers using one first-place, three second-place and 11 top-five finishes overall to take third with a total of 329.5 points. Mankato East/Loyola was the team champion with 417 points, follwed by the host Tigers in second with 354 points, and following Austin was Mankato West, Rosemount, New Prague, Montevideo and Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield in the order of finish.
Austin Packers Dance Team second in high-kick at Eastview Invitational Saturday
Austin Packer Dance Team took second place in high-kick in the Eastview Invitational in Apple Valley Saturday. The Packers competed in a large field of 14 other teams, including Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Faribault, Mound-Westonka and Totino-Grace. Austin returns to action Saturday at an invitational hosted by Belle Plaine.
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team routs Houston 84-32 Saturday for 3-0 start
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team took to the road for the first time early in the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon as they traveled to Houston for a Southeast Conference matchup with the Hurricanes, and it was the Athletics, who are averaging 90 points per game thus far this season lighting up the scoreboard again thanks in large part to senior guard Jake Truckenmiller, who wracked up 30 points, two rebounds, five assists, five steals and one blocked shot as LP cruised to an 84-32 win.
