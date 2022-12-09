The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team took to the road for the first time early in the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon as they traveled to Houston for a Southeast Conference matchup with the Hurricanes, and it was the Athletics, who are averaging 90 points per game thus far this season lighting up the scoreboard again thanks in large part to senior guard Jake Truckenmiller, who wracked up 30 points, two rebounds, five assists, five steals and one blocked shot as LP cruised to an 84-32 win.

LYLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO