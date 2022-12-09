Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Scott Liebl, Pine Island, reported on Dec. 6 that a catalytic converter was cut off of one of his vehicles while it was parked in the Pine Island High School parking lot. The theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. (value estimate: $200). Citations. Dec. 1. Brandon Donals Soltys,...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing police reports
A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 17 that windows were broken on a vehicle parked on the 1300 block of West 3rd Street. Items were also stolen from the vehicle (damage value: $550, theft value: $1,500). On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a stop sign at the corner of Bush Street...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: 1972 water line break dries up Red Wing
It was over half a century ago on Dec. 1, 1947, that Glady and Larry “Smitty” Smith took over the Zumbrota dry cleaning business from Lena Bergevin. Fifty years later, Zumbrota Dry Cleaners stands in the same place with Glady still going strong. Zumbrota Dry Cleaners celebrated 50 years in business with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Roadside geopoetics History Break postponed
The Goodhue County History Break scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, has been postponed to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18. October Anderson Center artist-in-residence Ursula Lang will present a talk, “Roadside Geopoetics: Public Geology and Environmental History Along the Highway,” at the Goodhue County Historical Society as part of the History Break series.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekly planner: Nutcracker, New Standards, more coming to Red Wing
Location: Sheldon Theatre, 443 West Third St. More information: sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700. The Continental Ballet Company’s Nutcracker has toured throughout Minnesota, and is a beloved annual tradition at the Sheldon. A holiday season crown jewel. Especially designed for families, this seasoned production develops themes of generosity, non-violence, and responsibility...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Myra G. (Moser) Childs
Myra G. (Moser) Childs, age 79 of Cannon Falls, died peacefully at The Terrace at Cannon Falls on Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022. A Celebration of Myra’s Life will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area girls basketball: Dec. 13
Goodhue powered past Cannon Falls, winning 70-31. The Wildcats were led offensively by Elisabeth Gadient. She finished with a game-high 21 points. Tori Miller contributed 19 points and six rebounds. Julie Carlson chipped in six points and Ellie Peterson had four. STEW 82, LC 19. Stewartville got out to wide...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Shones plays hero: What the win over Minneapolis North says about Lake City
The crowd swarmed the east court in the bustling gym of Hopkins High School Saturday evening during the Breakdown Tip Off Classic as Minneapolis North attempted to pull off an astounding comeback win against the Lake City Tigers. The Polars went ahead 81-80 and the crowd remained tightly packed in...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers boys basketball unable keep pace in Austin
Red Wing trailed by seven at the half but couldn't keep pace with the long-range abilities of Austin in an 83-62 loss. The Wingers made eight 3-pointers and got to the free-throw line more frequently than the Packers. Yet the Packers were able to make 14 shots from beyond the arc.
Comments / 1