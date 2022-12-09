Read full article on original website
Related
Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’
Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Kate NV Announces New Album Wow, Shares “Oni (They)” Video: Watch
Kate NV has announced a new album: Wow is out March 3 (via Rvng Intl.). The Russian musician has also shared the new song “Oni (They)” and an accompanying music video directed by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. Wow follows Kate NV’s 2020 album...
Little Mix Reunites In Adorable Photo 1 Year After Announcing Hiatus
Christmas came early this year for Little Mix fans! The British girl brand’s official Instagram page posted a sweet photo of members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall cuddling up together on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “Reunited for a Christmas catch up and it feels so good,” the caption read. The photo came one year after the girl group, which was formed on the British version of The X Factor, announced they planned to go on a hiatus.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Ava Cherry "Shines So Bright" on return
(December 7, 2022) Although she recorded a handful of solo albums during the 1980s and ‘90s replete with soulful fare, Ava Cherry remains most recognized as a standout backing vocalist for David Bowie on his groundbreaking Young Americans album and several tours. She also found success as both a model and session singer for the likes of Luther Vandross and Paul Young and released her memoirs earlier this year.
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
Chartbreaker: How Rosa Linn Scored a Global Smash After Hitting an Emotional Low
Three years ago, Rosa Linn was writing songs in her free time and dreaming of a career in music. But she never expected a performance at a local village festival in her native Armenia would be her ticket to stardom. Her standout delivery of an original rock song, backed by her band of friends, floored talent scouts in the crowd from record label Nvak Collective. Soon after, the team invited her to attend the company’s upcoming songwriting camp for women. “We really recognize the fact that talent is equally distributed — but opportunity isn’t,” says Tamar Kaprelian, Nvak Collective co-founder...
Björk Serenades a Volcano in “Sorrowful Soil” Video: Watch
Björk has shared a video for Fossora’s “Sorrowful Soil,” directed by Viðar Logi. Seen through an oval frame, the video shows Björk singing her eulogy to her late mother in the vicinity of the recently erupted volcano Fagradalsfjall. Speaking with Pitchfork earlier this year, she said she chose the location “because it’s about the mother energy, so the volcano is obviously giving that.” Watch the video below.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
NME
AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance
AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco. On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of...
dancehallmag.com
Augustus Pablo’s ‘Thriller’ Enters Billboard Reggae Chart For The First Time
Augustus Pablo’s 1975 album Thriller, on the strength of a vinyl reissue on Black Friday, has made its way onto the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for the first time ever. The eight-track vinyl record is the Reggae visionary’s third studio album, which was originally released by the UK-based label, Nationwide. For its recent Black Friday re-release, made possible through ORG Music on Record Store Day (RSD), 2,000 units, priced at $25.99 each, were sold out.
Haken share video for new single The Alphabet Of Me
UK prog rockers Haken will release their brand new album Fauna on March 3
Lea Bertucci: Xtended Vox review – shimmering soundscapes with added growling dog
The first time you witness a truly experimental vocalist, you could be forgiven for believing that you’re watching Vic Reeves’ absurdist comedy. These performers create art from all the stray noises – sibilants, clicks, breaths and plosives – that sound engineers usually try to disguise. Once you get beyond the initial shock and stifled giggles, these performances initiate a profound examination about the nature of sound, the inarticulacy of speech, the limitations of musical instruments and the blurring of melody, harmony and rhythm as categories.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
Iggy Pop Is Very Impressed With Måneskin's Damiano Davido's Vocal Ability
Iggy Pop recently provided vocals for a new version of Måneskin's single.
Watch the New Animated Video For The Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere”
A new music video for The Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere” has been released to coincide with the reissue of their 1966 album, Revolver. The video, made by Trunk Animation and directed by Rok Predin, sees the Fab Four travel the world in their heyday. In a...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
Comments / 0