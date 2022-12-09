ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Fire department: Be safe with Christmas trees; flames can spread quickly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte firefighters have fought their first Christmas Tree related fire of the season and now stress that homeowners need to understand the risks of having an improperly-placed tree. The first fire was recorded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in the Olde Savannah Road...
Charlotte concerned about 911 call response times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matt Shaughnessy was one of the first motorists to come across a pedestrian hit by a car on East Independence Boulevard Sunday night. The picture shows emergency crews had arrived, but he's still shocked when his wife called for help. "When my...
Charlotte emergency calls not at industry standard

Staffing shortages affect the response times for 911 operators in Charlotte. City leaders learned that longer wait times are due to the need to hire more. Leaders heard about solutions to improve the times.
NC AG Stein talks school safety at Charlotte elementary

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in Charlotte Tuesday visiting an elementary school to talk about school safety.
Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond

Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond.
Ex-Chester deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill cop

Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn's apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
Davidson working toward memorial for veterans

On Monday, community leaders and veterans in Davidson took the next steps toward creating the town's first veteran's monument. The small community has a thriving veteran population but no place to honor them publicly. In fact, Davidson is the only town in north Mecklenburg County without a veteran's memorial.
Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
Emotions high as ex-Chester deputy gets bond

The bond for a former Chester County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last had bond set at $250,000 during a hearing Tuesday. The bond for a former Chester County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last had bond set at $250,000 during a hearing Tuesday.
Tuesday, December 13, Morning Weather Forecast

It'll stay dry on Tuesday as clouds slowly build ahead of an approaching cold front. Heavy rain arrives late-Wednesday into Thursday.
Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic near Carowinds Boulevard

A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon.
Police searching for missing Davidson College student

Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening. He's described to be around 5'8″ tall, 149 pounds, and has short, dark hair. He is a former member of the wrestling team.
Matthews official recovering after multi-car pile-up crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool is resting in Hendersonville after a car crash. McCool's social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the leader will be in the hospital for several more days. On Friday afternoon, McCool was...
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
Rock Hill home argument turns deadly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single […]
Charlotte men arrested outside Mooresville school

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off...
Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near Carowinds Boulevard

A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near …. A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. ‘Heartbreaking’: 4-year-old boy...
