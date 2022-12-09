ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert

Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products Holiday cheer is on full display at Trader Joe's! All of the grocery chain's festive products were detailed in the latest episode of the brand's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's. In the episode, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed some of the 473 holiday products — 66 of which are totally new this year. The hundreds of items include savory snack mixes for holiday parties, ginger-flavored cookies for seasonal movie re-watches and...
NBC News

Christmas stockings to buy this holiday season

As the temperatures drop and the festive season gets into full swing, the time to bring out the holiday decor is here. Your decor may include lights, trees and stockings. Christmas stockings look nice hung by the fireplace with care and are great for holding goodies from Santa. No matter how you use them, they usher the holiday spirit right into your home.
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Cookie Company Downsizing Portions For Holiday Season

What's your favorite cookie? There's such a wide variety of delicious options. From oatmeal raisin to chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and more, it can be difficult to choose just one. Some of the holiday cookies that only come out once a year are worth waiting for. However, what if your favorite holiday cookies didn't exist anymore or were limited?
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Boston

You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season

Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
The Independent

9 best wine deals for Christmas 2022: Get that festive feeling with these bottles

There’s nothing quite like a Christmas tipple during the festive period – and while mulled wine tends to dominate drinks menus, let’s not forget ’tis the season to share a bottle of your favourite red, white or rosé, too.Whether you’re settling down with a glass of wine to unwind after a long day at work, or hosting seasonal drinks with friends and family, it is definitely a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.With so many gatherings and social events occuring over the festive season, it’s also worth picking up a bottle or two to gift when visiting friends...
Vogue Magazine

The Best Online Holiday Cards and Invitations to Send This Festive Season

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Searching for online cards and invitations? ’Tis the season—December is here, and along with it, holiday parties, celebratory dinners, and the need to send an annual family photo to friends around the world. While snail mail certainly has its charms, there’s no doubt that digital correspondence via email or text is faster and far less of a hassle. (You try stuffing 150 paper cards into envelopes, addressing them by hand, and bringing them to the post office.)
Ridley's Wreckage

Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail

I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!
New York Post

This is what people think makes the holidays festive

According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground.  A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
Parade

Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans

Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
CultureMap Houston

Your favorite Houston steakhouse is ready to serve festive feasts to-go

Thanksgiving may be behind us, but don't forget about all the feasts still coming up this festive season, from Christmas meals to holiday hosting to New Year's nibbles.Don't worry: You don't have to cook any of them if you don't want to. From December 1 through January 1, The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers is offering a holiday take-out menu that's available with 48-hour notice.Entertain with entrees that span beef Wellington to pork crown roast, filet mignon to roasted Prime rib, and even a whole Berkshire smoked ham.Holiday sides are served by the sheet and feed eight-10 people. All your...
