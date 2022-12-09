The "Scream" franchise soldiers on with the sixth installment hitting theaters in March. In an interview for Collider, Melissa Barrera — who stars in the film — explained that this promises to be the bloodiest installment of the franchise to date. "There was a saying on set because (directors) Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat. ... With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, 'We're going all out.' It's potentially a hundred times gorier."

