IDAHO, USA — The first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature starts Monday January 9 with Governor Brad Little's State of the State Address. As a last order of business in 2022, lawmakers came to the Capitol Building in Boise recently for orientation. First, former Speaker of the House, Republican Scott Bedke of Oakley, was elected lieutenant governor in November. That means he will serve as president of the senate. Senator Chuck Winder of Meridian retains his role as senate president pro tem by a unanimous vote. Representative Mike Moyle of Star was elected as the new speaker of the house after serving as house majority leader.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO