Former Office of Police Accountability director files a lawsuit alleging city interfered with former BPD chief investigation
BOISE, Idaho — The former Office of Police Accountability Director, Jesus Jara, filed a lawsuit Dec. 12 alleging the city interfered with the investigation into former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee and then retaliated against Jara for recommending Lee be placed on leave. The lawsuit, filed by Jara's attorney...
Boise chiropractor accused of video voyeurism to enter plea in January
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor accused of recording video of women changing clothes in a treatment room is scheduled to enter a plea to felony charges in January. Justin Michael Anderson, 33, was arrested in September and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. Garden City Police said that in an incident on Sept. 16, 2022, a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she was changing. According to the GCPD, the woman called police after leaving Anderson's office. The second count alleges that Anderson also committed video voyeurism on Feb. 11, 2022.
Police clear Lake Hazel Middle School after bomb threat
BOISE, Idaho — Lake Hazel Middle School has been cleared after a bomb threat forced all students to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Boise and Idaho State Police searched the school with assistance from K9 dogs. Classes at Lake...
Records shed light on what led to the City of Boise suspending its Office of Police Accountability director
BOISE, Idaho — An email sent by the Boise Police Union leadership to its members on Dec. 2 said the BPD Union received a phone call from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's Chief of Staff, Courtney Washburn, alleging that Office of Police Accountability (OPA) Director Jesus Jara was watching live body camera footage of police officers.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Emergency rental assistance program to end at the end of the month — except in Ada County
Idaho’s emergency rental assistance program is concluding at the end of this month due to limited remaining funds. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association began winding down the COVID relief program last month. Lots of people still needed help with rent and utility payments, and the $38 million pool of federal money the state legislature dedicated to the program was running out more quickly than expected.
Warming shelters located in City of Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — As the winter weather temperatures reach freezing points, the City of Nampa has already made preparations to keep its community safe and warm this season. The city established multiple warming stations located throughout Nampa, similar to the cooling locations that were offered during the summer. The stations are there for anyone needing a break from the cold and a moment to warm up.
Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
Contact made with men wanted for questioning in Michael Vaughan case, neighbor's yard yields no results
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police Department (FPD) used ground penetrating radar and human remains dogs in a neighboring yard to the house that was previously searched in order to find Michael Vaughan's remains. Additionally, contact has been made with two men wanted for questioning in the disappearance of the...
Free 'clinics' for people facing eviction and to learn about renter's rights
BOISE, Idaho — The cost of renting in Boise is expensive. Although it has dipped down recently, it hasn't been by much, and a lot of renters in the area are having difficulty scraping their rent together. For those that can't, they can face eviction, which is a scary process that leaves many feeling like they don't have any options. Wrest Collective, a newly formed legal firm, is aiming to help people that have found themselves facing an eviction.
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
City of Boise could pay half a million for police captain investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Boise could pay $500,000 for an investigation into a former police chief to discover if racism affected any practices within the Boise Police Department and the city. According to a contract in the Boise City Council agenda, the firm Boise Mayor McLean chose to investigate the...
Boise City Council and state lawmakers show interest in regulating late rent fees
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez proposed a city ordinance to cap late rent fees at $50 or 5% of the monthly rental rate. Landlords can choose to charge the greater dollar figure. The Boise City Council discussed the proposed ordinance in Tuesday's work ahead meeting....
Jewish communities prepare for Hanukkah, despite rising threat of antisemitism
BOISE, Idaho — As Jewish communities prepare for Hanukkah in a few days, Rabbis like Boise’s Dan Fink note the significance of the festival of light in the face of rising antisemitism. “Antisemitism has often been described as the world's oldest hatred and I would love to live...
Corpus Christi House looks for support during increased demand
BOISE, Idaho — As temperatures continue to fall and snow blankets the ground, homeless shelters have been working overtime to keep people off the streets. Corpus Christi House is a volunteer-based daytime shelter in Boise. They served about 160 guests when they opened Monday morning. "We try to restore...
Viewpoint: Republican priorities for 2023 Idaho legislative session
IDAHO, USA — The first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature starts Monday January 9 with Governor Brad Little's State of the State Address. As a last order of business in 2022, lawmakers came to the Capitol Building in Boise recently for orientation. First, former Speaker of the House, Republican Scott Bedke of Oakley, was elected lieutenant governor in November. That means he will serve as president of the senate. Senator Chuck Winder of Meridian retains his role as senate president pro tem by a unanimous vote. Representative Mike Moyle of Star was elected as the new speaker of the house after serving as house majority leader.
Weather roundup: Snowy, wet road conditions around Treasure Valley
IDAHO, USA — Despite snowy and wet conditions on Monday, various Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies reported fewer crashes compared to other snowy days. As of later Monday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reported 24 crashes called into dispatch and six slide-offs. Canyon County reported six slide-offs and...
Former Rep. Hy Kloc dies at 75
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Idaho state Rep. Hy Kloc, D-Boise, has died of a heart attack at the age of 75. Kloc, a Holocaust survivor and outspoken advocate of education, human rights, and animals, served three terms in the Idaho House, and also was an elected member of the Greater Boise Auditorium Board and served as board president of the Idaho Humane Society.
Ada County joins prescription medicine discount program
BOISE, Idaho — If you are living in Ada County, Idaho, read closely. There is a brand-new county program that includes access to low-cost telemedicine services and increased prescription medicine discounts. Ada County recently opted into the Live Healthy Discount Program, a service that counties across the country utilize....
Shooting outside a party in Kuna leads to arrest
KUNA, Idaho — On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 1:10 a.m. Kuna Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area. They ended up arresting Nampa resident Victor Muro after a pursuit when he lost control of his car and crashed it close to the Ten Mile and Hubbard Road intersection.
House fire in west Boise sends one person to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on West San Fernando Drive, in a neighborhood near Cole and Ustick roads. According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
