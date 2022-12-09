ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Lighting up the marina

— Lights at the Marina, as captured Sunday morning by Julia Wiese. From now through Monday, Jan. 2 you can view decorated boats at thePort of Edmonds marina guest moorage, 458 Admiral Way.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Last-minute gift ideas sure to make you a holiday hero

The 12 Days of Christmas countdown has officially begun, and if you’re one of the many out there who has yet to finalize your holiday shopping list, this is for you. Although Christmas is just around the corner and the heat of the holiday rush is upon us, there’s still time to shop for that perfect holiday gift sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face. When it comes to finding that last minute gift that is guaranteed to take you from “holiday zero” to “holiday hero,” look no further than Cline Jewelers in Edmonds.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

High school sports roundup for Dec. 12, 2022

The Eagles overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit to defeat the Royals in a Wesco 3A league game. Jenna Villa scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Eagles, who outscored the Royals 53-22 after the break. Arlington scorers:. Jenna Villa 29, Samara Morrow 17, Rachel...
ARLINGTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy