Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Estherville Rollover
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One person is facing charges following a rollover crash over the weekend in Estherville. Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening where officers attempted to have the driver stay in the vehicle until additional units arrived to assist him, but he reportedly did not comply.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Nearly two years after Angel Bastman was killed in her Lake Park home, Allison Decker has been sentenced. Decker was convicted of first-degree murder, third degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft in June following a nearly week long bench trial in May. She given a mandatory life sentence for the murder on Tuesday along with another two years in prison for the theft charge.
pureoldiesspencer.com
World War II Film Featuring NW Iowa Residents Premieres in Algona and Forest City
Forest City (Radio Iowa) — A film about a German POW camp near Algona has made its initial premiere this week. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” tells the story of the prisoners in Algona between September and December of 1944. Forest City native Jim Brockhohn plays the role of Uncle Joe in the feature.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Emmetsburg Man Facing Alcohol and Firearm Charge Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing both an alcohol and firearm after a traffic stop on the Clay-Palo Alto County line a little over a mile south of Highway 18. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tyson Kruse was pulled over a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday and after an investigation was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. It was also discovered Kruse had a loaded firearm in the vehicle and he was additionally charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Phyllis Rukes, 87, of Spencer
A private family service for 87-year-old Phyllis Rukes of Spencer will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Joan Burnett, 72, of Emmetsburg
Services for 72-year-old Joan Burnett of Emmetsburg will be Friday, December 16th, at 1 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Change to Makeup of Joint 911 Service Board
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ehret spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about allowing the Emergency Management Commission to take up the duties of a joint 9-1-1 service board. Ehret told Supervisors a recent change to a law covering...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Carol Koep, 85, of Milford
Memorial services for 85-year-old Carol Koep of Milford will be Friday, December 16th at 10:30am at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
pureoldiesspencer.com
High Path Avian Influenza Back in Northwest Iowa
(KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two cases of high pathogen avian influenza in turkey flocks in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties this month. Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says the disease has lasted longer than the previous outbreak in 2015, but luckily has affected fewer birds.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dale Frantz, 86, of Laurens
A Celebration of Life for 86-year-old Dale Frantz of Laurens will be Sunday, December 18th, at 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurens with burial at Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday starting at noon until the time of the service at the church. Power’s Funeral Home in Laurens...
pureoldiesspencer.com
William “Bill” Knock, 90, of Sanborn Formerly of Melvin
Memorial services for 90-year-old William “Bill” Knock of Sanborn, formerly of Melvin, will be Friday, December 16th, at 11 a.m. at American Lutheran Church in Melvin with burial taking place prior to the service at Baker Township Cemetery. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Weekend High School Basketball Scoreboard: 12/10/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are High School bsketball scores from the weekend. Estherville Lincoln Central Girls would beat Okoboji 68-29 and the South O’Brien girls fell to Westwood 65-33. In Boys Basketball it was Estherville Lincoln Central topping Okoboji 63-59 and South O’Brien beating Westwood 77-44.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sports Schedule: 12/13/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. With the current weather, area High School Athletics are currently up in the air as far as what is postponed and what is not. Here is a list of High School Athletics that were scheduled for tonight.
Comments / 0