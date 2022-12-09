Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Ships slow down for Puget ‘Quiet Sound’ program to aid orcas
Ships are getting on board with a program to make Puget Sound quieter for the region’s endangered orca population. Sixty-one percent of vessels participated in a voluntary slowdown in the first four weeks, according to numbers released by Quiet Sound, the program of Washington Maritime Blue. Program Director Rachel...
myedmondsnews.com
The ‘most wonderful time of the year’ means planning for a busy holiday travel weekend
People preparing for holly jolly festivities this season should plan now for winter weather and expect delays while traveling on state highways, waterways or railways, the WAshington State Department of Transportation says. One way to help ensure holiday magic isn’t dimmed by delays is to “know before you go” by...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council to meet in committees Dec. 12, hold utility rate hearing Dec. 13
It’s another busy week for the Edmonds City Council as councilmembers work to finish reviewing the 2023 draft city budget as well as conduct other city business. The council will start with its committee meetings — this time on a Monday — Dec. 12 — rather than the traditional Tuesday, with a start time of noon. Here are the agendas for each meeting:
myedmondsnews.com
Council OKs 2023 budget, honors retiring parks employee, gets an earful for directing staff
While there will be a special meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 to approve the final written ordinance, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday unanimously passed the city’s 2023 budget. Before getting down to budget business and other city matters, the council honored longtime Edmonds Parks and Recreation employee...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County investigating death of jail inmate booked on Edmonds assault charge
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old jail inmate who was found unresponsive in the Snohomish County Jail around 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The inmate had been booked into the jail Dec.10 on a fourth-degree assault charge out of the...
myedmondsnews.com
Council budget amendment work continues during Saturday session
The Edmonds City Council Saturday afternoon continued its work on amendments to the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Among the council’s actions: deleting a proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for “green streets” projects and allocating $300,000 in ARPA funds for the city’s code rewrite process.
myedmondsnews.com
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
myedmondsnews.com
School board Dec. 13 to elect new president, discuss purchasing 436 new security cameras for schools
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting is set to elect a new president, vice president and legislative representative per the district’s policy. The newly appointed members will each serve until the fall of the 2023-24 school year. In other business, the board...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Last-minute gift ideas sure to make you a holiday hero
The 12 Days of Christmas countdown has officially begun, and if you’re one of the many out there who has yet to finalize your holiday shopping list, this is for you. Although Christmas is just around the corner and the heat of the holiday rush is upon us, there’s still time to shop for that perfect holiday gift sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face. When it comes to finding that last minute gift that is guaranteed to take you from “holiday zero” to “holiday hero,” look no further than Cline Jewelers in Edmonds.
myedmondsnews.com
‘When Love Changes Things’ — 5th annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. set for Jan. 16 in Edmonds
Leilani Miller, executive director of Millennia Ministries, will be the featured storyteller for the When Love Changes Things fifth annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup for Dec. 12, 2022
The Eagles overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit to defeat the Royals in a Wesco 3A league game. Jenna Villa scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Eagles, who outscored the Royals 53-22 after the break. Arlington scorers:. Jenna Villa 29, Samara Morrow 17, Rachel...
Comments / 0