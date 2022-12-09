ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish, WA

Ships slow down for Puget ‘Quiet Sound’ program to aid orcas

Ships are getting on board with a program to make Puget Sound quieter for the region’s endangered orca population. Sixty-one percent of vessels participated in a voluntary slowdown in the first four weeks, according to numbers released by Quiet Sound, the program of Washington Maritime Blue. Program Director Rachel...
WASHINGTON STATE
Edmonds City Council to meet in committees Dec. 12, hold utility rate hearing Dec. 13

It’s another busy week for the Edmonds City Council as councilmembers work to finish reviewing the 2023 draft city budget as well as conduct other city business. The council will start with its committee meetings — this time on a Monday — Dec. 12 — rather than the traditional Tuesday, with a start time of noon. Here are the agendas for each meeting:
EDMONDS, WA
Council budget amendment work continues during Saturday session

The Edmonds City Council Saturday afternoon continued its work on amendments to the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Among the council’s actions: deleting a proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for “green streets” projects and allocating $300,000 in ARPA funds for the city’s code rewrite process.
EDMONDS, WA
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20

Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
SEATTLE, WA
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Last-minute gift ideas sure to make you a holiday hero

The 12 Days of Christmas countdown has officially begun, and if you’re one of the many out there who has yet to finalize your holiday shopping list, this is for you. Although Christmas is just around the corner and the heat of the holiday rush is upon us, there’s still time to shop for that perfect holiday gift sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face. When it comes to finding that last minute gift that is guaranteed to take you from “holiday zero” to “holiday hero,” look no further than Cline Jewelers in Edmonds.
EDMONDS, WA
High school sports roundup for Dec. 12, 2022

The Eagles overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit to defeat the Royals in a Wesco 3A league game. Jenna Villa scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Eagles, who outscored the Royals 53-22 after the break. Arlington scorers:. Jenna Villa 29, Samara Morrow 17, Rachel...
