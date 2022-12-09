Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Lafayette police investigate early morning shooting, shots fired incidents
Three people are in custody and a suspect remains at large after an early Tuesday morning shooting and a shots fired incident.
WLFI.com
Police: West Lafayette couple scammed out of $20K
A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account
A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
WLFI.com
Popular Indiana comedian was reportedly listed as the victim of a shots-fired call
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Indiana comedian was the victim of a "shots fired" crime over the weekend. Ronald Sexton, better known by his persona "Donnie Baker, " was listed on an Indianapolis incident report on Sunday. Sexton reported being shot at on Sunday night. A suspect was identified,...
WNDU
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017, want their planned defense kept secret from everyone including the prosecutor in the case. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the special...
WLFI.com
SIA Foundation donates to non-profits in Indiana
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After pouring over nearly 400 applicants, the SIA Foundation is awarding more than $100,000 to eleven non-profits from around the state of Indiana. More than half of the money donated stayed in the Greater Lafayette area. Six of the eleven non-profits were local. Three schools, two healthcare centers and the West Lafayette Fire Department received money.
WLFI.com
Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless. Events will happen across the country next week for National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. A vigil organized by LTHC Homeless Services and the Lafayette Salvation Army will memorialize the 17 people...
iheart.com
Student Arrested After Posting 'Legitimate' Threat To Shoot Up School Dance
A 13-year-old middle school student from Indiana was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school dance at Tecumseh Junior High School on Friday (December 9) night. The Lafayette Police Department said officials received a report about the teen's threatening message on Snapchat just after midnight. The social media...
WLFI.com
ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company
An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges.
Two arrested in connection with Brownsburg homicide
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a homicide on Thursday night in Brownsburg, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.
IMPD officer fires gun at man near 33rd and Illinois, warrant issued for suspect
An IMPD officer fired their gun at a suspect — but did not hit them — during an incident Friday afternoon on the city's north side, an official says.
WLFI.com
Lafayette names snow plows after public votes
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette announced the winning names for ten of its snow plows on Monday after asking for the public's help. The following is the list of names that will be put onto ten of Lafayette's plows this winter. All of the names include puns on winter weather:
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday.
Early morning shooting leaves 1 critically wounded
Police are investigating after a person was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the ARCO on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $3.29 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle to retire after decorated career
Fire Chief Richard Doyle will retire in June after a decorated career with the Lafayette Fire Department.
WISH-TV
Tipton man dies in 3-vehicle crash
HOBBS, Ind. (WISH) — Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Road 213 in Hobbs Indiana, the Indiana State Police said Monday. At 5:43 p.m. Friday, officers responded to scene. Preliminary crash investigation by a trooper revealed that Michael Hartley, 70, from Tipton was driving a 1986 International semitractor that was facing southbound on SR 213. Hartley was attempting to back the semitractor and a flatbed trailer into a driveway on the east side of SR 213. Hillard Grimes, 75, from Tipton was driving a 2004 BMW 330 northbound on State Road 213. Grimes allegedly did not see the flatbed trailer, which was blocking the northbound lane as it was being back into the driveway.
WANE-TV
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
