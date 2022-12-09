ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account

A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

SIA Foundation donates to non-profits in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After pouring over nearly 400 applicants, the SIA Foundation is awarding more than $100,000 to eleven non-profits from around the state of Indiana. More than half of the money donated stayed in the Greater Lafayette area. Six of the eleven non-profits were local. Three schools, two healthcare centers and the West Lafayette Fire Department received money.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Vigil to honor those who died while homeless in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two local organizations want to remember the lives of those who died while homeless. Events will happen across the country next week for National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. A vigil organized by LTHC Homeless Services and the Lafayette Salvation Army will memorialize the 17 people...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
iheart.com

Student Arrested After Posting 'Legitimate' Threat To Shoot Up School Dance

A 13-year-old middle school student from Indiana was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school dance at Tecumseh Junior High School on Friday (December 9) night. The Lafayette Police Department said officials received a report about the teen's threatening message on Snapchat just after midnight. The social media...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company

An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges.
WLFI.com

Lafayette names snow plows after public votes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette announced the winning names for ten of its snow plows on Monday after asking for the public's help. The following is the list of names that will be put onto ten of Lafayette's plows this winter. All of the names include puns on winter weather:
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the ARCO on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $3.29 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle to retire after decorated career

Fire Chief Richard Doyle will retire in June after a decorated career with the Lafayette Fire Department.
WISH-TV

Tipton man dies in 3-vehicle crash

HOBBS, Ind. (WISH) — Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Road 213 in Hobbs Indiana, the Indiana State Police said Monday. At 5:43 p.m. Friday, officers responded to scene. Preliminary crash investigation by a trooper revealed that Michael Hartley, 70, from Tipton was driving a 1986 International semitractor that was facing southbound on SR 213. Hartley was attempting to back the semitractor and a flatbed trailer into a driveway on the east side of SR 213. Hillard Grimes, 75, from Tipton was driving a 2004 BMW 330 northbound on State Road 213. Grimes allegedly did not see the flatbed trailer, which was blocking the northbound lane as it was being back into the driveway.
HOBBS, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

