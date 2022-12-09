Read full article on original website
Related
A teenage king suffering from leprosy defended Jerusalem against an attack during the medieval era
King Baldwin IV of JerusalemCredit: Guillermo de Tiro; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Kingdom of Jerusalem was considered to be a Crusader state from 1098 to 1291. It covered the regions that are now Israel, Palestine, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
2000 Year Old Edition of Bible Found in Turkey
Every year, millions of dollars are spent on the black market trading ancient artifacts. These relics are traded by smugglers extensively who do not care for their actual value. Recently, the police in Turkey recovered an edition of the Bible that has images of Jesus and Other biblical figures.
Forgotten photos show how Kenyan archaeologists unearthed secrets of their own country
The photographs are rare, the subject choice unusual, but what the photographer captured was a common sight in the early 20th century: a team of colonised people, hard at work under a hot sun, excavating an ancient monument. Today, without these photos, taken in Kenya in the 1940s and 50s,...
17th-century Black Jesus Christ wooden statue found in harbor after sailors toss it from ship to calm storm
Its origins are a mystery: here's what we know. The statue is known as the Black Christ, or Cristo Negro. It is a life-sized cocobolo wooden statue of Jesus Christ located in Iglesia de San Felipe, a Roman Catholic parish church in Portobelo, Panama (not to be confused with Iglesia de San Felipe de Jesus in Mexico City).
Ancient Egyptian mummies were found with gold tongues meant to help them talk with the god of the underworld
The gold-plated tongues replaced the deceased's real tongues during the embalming process. It is thought it allowed them to speak to Osiris.
The decline and fall of the established church
The story of Jesus began with a state census, so the current debate on disestablishment of the Church of England has a sense of deja vu (According to the census, we’re now a land of many faiths. There is no place for an established church, 30 November). Like the biblical census, this one is pregnant with unexpected possibilities.
BBC
Ireland to return mummified remains and sarcophagus to Egypt
Mummified human remains and a sarcophagus are among the ancient objects that an Irish university says it plans to repatriate to Egypt. All of the artefacts being returned by the University College Cork (UCC) date from between 100AD and 975BC. An inscription on the wooden sarcophagus, which was donated to...
Dutch wrestle with national apology for 250 years of slavery
The Netherlands is expected to formally apologise for its role in 250 years of slavery but the planned move is threatening to cause a split in the country, with some critics calling it “complete nonsense”. The prime minister, Mark Rutte, will deliver a public message on 19 December...
When the People of France Danced to Death
An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.
BTS member Jin begins military duty at frontline boot camp
YEONCHEON, South Korea — (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are...
The Jewish Press
You Zionists Are Trying To Kidnap What We Arabs Have Rightfully Stolen
So. It is down to you – and it is down to me. There will be no negotiation. And you’re killing the Zionist project. There’s nothing to explain. You Zionists are trying to kidnap what we Arabs have rightfully stolen. You could have gone anywhere. Uganda. The...
Jesuit artist has ministry cut; Vatican doesn't prosecute
The Vatican came under pressure Tuesday to explain why it didn’t prosecute a famous Jesuit artist and merely let his order restrict the priest's ministry following allegations that he abused his authority over adult women.The Jesuits, the same order to which Pope Francis belongs, announced in a statement made public this week that the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith had determined the statute of limitations had expired and closed the case against the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik. Mosaics by Rupnik, a native of Slovenia who is as close as it gets to an official Vatican artist,...
Comments / 0