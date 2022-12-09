Cherokee Schools announces Support Staff Employees of the Year

CCSD Preschool Centers Head Start paraprofessional Julissa Izaguirre reacts to the surprise announcement that she is the Support Staff Employee of the Year for middle and high schools and centers. Cherokee County School District

Support staff at schools were celebrated Thursday at the Cherokee County School District's fifth annual Support Staff Employees of the Year Awards.

The event honored one Support Staff Employee of the Year from each of CCSD’s schools, centers and central office divisions.

Each of the honorees was recognized by the superintendent and school board members, received a plaque and gifts of appreciation including a $200 Visa card and $50 Amazon gift card funded by sponsors. Sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Cherokee County Educational Foundation; Platinum Sponsors, Credit Union of Georgia, ProLogics and Roof Technology Partners; and Gold Sponsors, Cobb EMC and Nova Engineering.

At the end of the evening, the district made surprise presentations to one overall CCSD winner each in three categories: Elementary School to Boston Elementary School kindergarten paraprofessional Debbie McMichen; Middle School/High School/Centers to CCSD Preschool Centers Head Start paraprofessional Julissa Izaguirre; and Central Office to CCSD Technology and Information Services technology specialist Jill Phillips.

These overall winners were selected by a committee of retired educators and community leaders, according to CCSD.

“Too often, we know that support staff employees can be underappreciated in the education world – yet you are indispensable. We depend on your skills and the support you provide to our students, teachers and administrators in order to keep our schools safe, healthy and operating smoothly,” Superintendent Brian Hightower said. “Simply put, CCSD could not operate with you. Thank you!”

School Board Chair Kyla Cromer thanked the honorees on behalf of the school board.

“As Helen Keller once said, ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.’ Each one of you is like a puzzle piece that fits together with the teachers, administrators, students and parents to make this school district such a success!” she said.

The three overall CCSD winners received: a $500 Visa card funded by sponsors, $200 Amazon gift card from Cobb EMC, a CCSD or school logo embroidered jacket valued at $150 from Allegro Business Products, $100 gift certificate from Practically Perfect Day Spa, $100 gift certificate to Downtown Kitchen from Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Canton, Birthday-in-a-Box valued at $80 from Nothing Bundt Cakes Woodstock, $50 gift card from Buffalo’s Café, $50 gift card from Riverstone Corner Bistro, a French press brewing device from Alma Coffee and gift certificates from Cherokee Lanes, Chick-fil-A of Cherokee County and Marco’s Pizza.

All winners, in addition to the gift cards, also received gifts from Alma Coffee, Buffalo’s Café, Cherokee Lanes, Chick-fil-A of Cherokee County, Cobb EMC, Credit Union of Georgia, Double V Restaurants Inc., McDonald’s, Marco’s Pizza, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Riverstone, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Nothing Bundt Cakes Woodstock, Practically Perfect Day Spa, Riverstone Corner Bistro and Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Canton.

As part of the presentation to the three overall winners, excerpts from the nomination forms were shared to give the audience of greater sense of their value to their school and community.

Elementary School Winner: Boston Elementary kindergarten paraprofessional Debbie McMichen

McMichen has 29 years of service with CCSD, all in the same role.

From her nomination: “Ms. McMichen is the ‘OG’ Boston Bear! She was a mama bear and a PTA president before becoming a paraprofessional. Her children attended Boston, and her grandchildren are now Bears! She is the most dedicated and dependable teammate – arriving at 6 a.m. each morning and rarely missing a day! She loves her students and is loved in return. Most importantly, she is the ever-present cheerleader, giving high fives to celebrate all our students and giving hugs as needed. She has devoted three decades to this school and the families it serves. Ms. McMichen is Boston Elementary.”

Middle School/High School/Centers Winner: CCSD Preschool Centers Head Start paraprofessional Julissa Izaguirre

Izaguirre has 15 years of service with CCSD, all in the same role.

From her nomination: “In her classroom, which is an Special Education inclusion classroom, Julissa supports a variety of learners and differentiates instruction to meet students where they are and assist them in accessing curriculum, building their self-worth and helping them find their voice, while instilling a love of learning and setting the trajectory for their school career. While Julissa is in a support staff role, she has been responsible for assisting in the growth and development of many new teachers who have shared her classroom workspace. Many of our teachers and students have become the best they can be because of Julissa.”

Central Office Winner: CCSD Technology and Information Services technology specialist Jill Phillips.

Ms. Phillips has 22 years of service with CCSD, including six years in her current role. She started her CCSD career as a school nutrition cafeteria staff member and advanced to the role of cafeteria manager at Creekview High School. While serving in that role, Phillips went back to school at night and completed her networking specialist associate of applied science degree.

From her nomination: “Jill is a true ‘go getter’ in every sense of the phrase. She loves to acquire knowledge and is always quietly working to resolve complex problems and learn more about the many products and services she supports in order to provide the best customer/technical service to her customers. From helping to image laptops at the technology warehouse to making equipment deliveries to schools, she pitches in wherever she is needed without complaint. She strives to see everyone on the team succeed. Perhaps her best trait is that she treats everyone - regardless of their job title - with the same dignity and respect.”

School- and division-level honorees were selected by their colleagues, and everyone who works in a support role for CCSD is eligible for the honor. Teachers, counselors, media specialists and administrators are not eligible, as they are honored through other awards programs.

Every week, a different school or division Support Staff Employee of the Year winner will be featured on CCSD’s website and social media platforms. The three overall winners also will be congratulated by the school board at its December meeting.

2022-23 CCSD Support Staff Employees of the Year

ACTIVE Academies

Lynnette Greene, student records facilitator

Arnold Mill Elementary School

Amy Morris, instructional lead strategist

Avery Elementary School

Maria Vega, custodian (mid-day porter)

Ball Ground Elementary School STEM Academy

Rebecca Heard, instructional lead strategist

Bascomb Elementary School

Merissa Haymore, front office secretary

Boston Elementary School

Debbie McMichen, kindergarten paraprofessional

Carmel Elementary School

Sarah Mallow, instructional lead strategist

CCSD Preschool Centers

Julissa Izaguirre, Head Start preschool program paraprofessional

Cherokee High School

Cherie Owens, Special Education facilitator

Clark Creek Elementary School STEM Academy

Livi Avila, parent engagement facilitator

Clayton Elementary School

Meredith Hardt, instructional lead strategist

Creekland Middle School

Dianne Schumacher, instructional lead strategist

Creekview High School

Trina Hutchison, bookkeeper

Dean Rusk Middle School

Christine Lynch, school nurse

E.T. Booth Middle School

Heather Chappell, school nurse

Etowah High School

Lisa Funderburk, instructional lead strategist

Free Home Elementary School

Katie Northcutt, student records facilitator/principal's secretary

Freedom Middle School

Mary Robinson, principal's secretary

Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy

Fatima Flores, student records facilitator

Hickory Flat Elementary School

Jennifer Thompson, supportive instruction paraprofessional

Holly Springs Elementary School STEM Academy

Kimiko Kirkland, kindergarten paraprofessional

Indian Knoll Elementary School

Mary Small, lunch monitor/after school program worker

Johnston Elementary School

Jaclyn Williams, principal's secretary/after school program bookkeeper

Knox Elementary School STEM Academy

Jaime Pitts, student records facilitator

Liberty Elementary School

Maria Riera-Palomeque, kindergarten paraprofessional

Little River Elementary School

Shavon Deal, after school program bookkeeper

Macedonia Elementary School

Sarah Allen, speech language pathologist

Mill Creek Middle School

Dana Jacobs, supportive instruction paraprofessional

Mountain Road Elementary School

Steve Haynes, custodian (day porter)

Oak Grove Elementary School STEAM Academy

Susan Beavers, school secretary

R.M. Moore Elementary School STEM Academy

Sharon Satterfield, supportive instruction paraprofessional

River Ridge High School

Rex Gavilla, technology specialist

Sequoyah High School

Violet Heeman, assistant principal's secretary

Sixes Elementary School

Amber Palmer, school nurse

Teasley Middle School

Megan Antunez, school nurse

Tippens Education Center

Jamie Gramling, School Nutrition manager

Woodstock Elementary School

Diane DuMond, supportive instruction paraprofessional

Woodstock High School

Carol Pontius, principal's secretary

Woodstock Middle School

Susan Barker, instructional lead strategist

CCSD Office of Curriculum and Instruction

Jody Page, director’s secretary

CCSD Office of Financial Management

Karla Lunsford, accounting clerk

CCSD Office of Human Resources

Laura Walters, executive director’s secretary

CCSD Office of Safety and Security

Neil Stein, safety and security specialist

CCSD Offices of Communications/School Operations/Superintendent

Grace Abalos, executive director’s secretary

CCSD Office of Support Services

Rick Phillips, maintenance facility zone foreman

CCSD Office of Technology and Information Services

Jill Phillips, technology specialist

CCSD Transportation Department

Debra Basone, secretary