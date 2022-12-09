ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee Schools announces Support Staff Employees of the Year

By , Cherokee County School District, Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9Pn5_0jdLxzy800
CCSD Preschool Centers Head Start paraprofessional Julissa Izaguirre reacts to the surprise announcement that she is the Support Staff Employee of the Year for middle and high schools and centers. Cherokee County School District

Support staff at schools were celebrated Thursday at the Cherokee County School District's fifth annual Support Staff Employees of the Year Awards.

The event honored one Support Staff Employee of the Year from each of CCSD’s schools, centers and central office divisions.

Each of the honorees was recognized by the superintendent and school board members, received a plaque and gifts of appreciation including a $200 Visa card and $50 Amazon gift card funded by sponsors. Sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Cherokee County Educational Foundation; Platinum Sponsors, Credit Union of Georgia, ProLogics and Roof Technology Partners; and Gold Sponsors, Cobb EMC and Nova Engineering.

At the end of the evening, the district made surprise presentations to one overall CCSD winner each in three categories: Elementary School to Boston Elementary School kindergarten paraprofessional Debbie McMichen; Middle School/High School/Centers to CCSD Preschool Centers Head Start paraprofessional Julissa Izaguirre; and Central Office to CCSD Technology and Information Services technology specialist Jill Phillips.

These overall winners were selected by a committee of retired educators and community leaders, according to CCSD.

“Too often, we know that support staff employees can be underappreciated in the education world – yet you are indispensable. We depend on your skills and the support you provide to our students, teachers and administrators in order to keep our schools safe, healthy and operating smoothly,” Superintendent Brian Hightower said. “Simply put, CCSD could not operate with you. Thank you!”

School Board Chair Kyla Cromer thanked the honorees on behalf of the school board.

“As Helen Keller once said, ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.’ Each one of you is like a puzzle piece that fits together with the teachers, administrators, students and parents to make this school district such a success!” she said.

The three overall CCSD winners received: a $500 Visa card funded by sponsors, $200 Amazon gift card from Cobb EMC, a CCSD or school logo embroidered jacket valued at $150 from Allegro Business Products, $100 gift certificate from Practically Perfect Day Spa, $100 gift certificate to Downtown Kitchen from Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Canton, Birthday-in-a-Box valued at $80 from Nothing Bundt Cakes Woodstock, $50 gift card from Buffalo’s Café, $50 gift card from Riverstone Corner Bistro, a French press brewing device from Alma Coffee and gift certificates from Cherokee Lanes, Chick-fil-A of Cherokee County and Marco’s Pizza.

All winners, in addition to the gift cards, also received gifts from Alma Coffee, Buffalo’s Café, Cherokee Lanes, Chick-fil-A of Cherokee County, Cobb EMC, Credit Union of Georgia, Double V Restaurants Inc., McDonald’s, Marco’s Pizza, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Riverstone, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Nothing Bundt Cakes Woodstock, Practically Perfect Day Spa, Riverstone Corner Bistro and Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Canton.

As part of the presentation to the three overall winners, excerpts from the nomination forms were shared to give the audience of greater sense of their value to their school and community.

Elementary School Winner: Boston Elementary kindergarten paraprofessional Debbie McMichen

McMichen has 29 years of service with CCSD, all in the same role.

From her nomination: “Ms. McMichen is the ‘OG’ Boston Bear! She was a mama bear and a PTA president before becoming a paraprofessional. Her children attended Boston, and her grandchildren are now Bears! She is the most dedicated and dependable teammate – arriving at 6 a.m. each morning and rarely missing a day! She loves her students and is loved in return. Most importantly, she is the ever-present cheerleader, giving high fives to celebrate all our students and giving hugs as needed. She has devoted three decades to this school and the families it serves. Ms. McMichen is Boston Elementary.”

Middle School/High School/Centers Winner: CCSD Preschool Centers Head Start paraprofessional Julissa Izaguirre

Izaguirre has 15 years of service with CCSD, all in the same role.

From her nomination: “In her classroom, which is an Special Education inclusion classroom, Julissa supports a variety of learners and differentiates instruction to meet students where they are and assist them in accessing curriculum, building their self-worth and helping them find their voice, while instilling a love of learning and setting the trajectory for their school career. While Julissa is in a support staff role, she has been responsible for assisting in the growth and development of many new teachers who have shared her classroom workspace. Many of our teachers and students have become the best they can be because of Julissa.”

Central Office Winner: CCSD Technology and Information Services technology specialist Jill Phillips.

Ms. Phillips has 22 years of service with CCSD, including six years in her current role. She started her CCSD career as a school nutrition cafeteria staff member and advanced to the role of cafeteria manager at Creekview High School. While serving in that role, Phillips went back to school at night and completed her networking specialist associate of applied science degree.

From her nomination: “Jill is a true ‘go getter’ in every sense of the phrase. She loves to acquire knowledge and is always quietly working to resolve complex problems and learn more about the many products and services she supports in order to provide the best customer/technical service to her customers. From helping to image laptops at the technology warehouse to making equipment deliveries to schools, she pitches in wherever she is needed without complaint. She strives to see everyone on the team succeed. Perhaps her best trait is that she treats everyone - regardless of their job title - with the same dignity and respect.”

School- and division-level honorees were selected by their colleagues, and everyone who works in a support role for CCSD is eligible for the honor. Teachers, counselors, media specialists and administrators are not eligible, as they are honored through other awards programs.

Every week, a different school or division Support Staff Employee of the Year winner will be featured on CCSD’s website and social media platforms. The three overall winners also will be congratulated by the school board at its December meeting.

2022-23 CCSD Support Staff Employees of the Year

ACTIVE Academies

Lynnette Greene, student records facilitator

Arnold Mill Elementary School

Amy Morris, instructional lead strategist

Avery Elementary School

Maria Vega, custodian (mid-day porter)

Ball Ground Elementary School STEM Academy

Rebecca Heard, instructional lead strategist

Bascomb Elementary School

Merissa Haymore, front office secretary

Boston Elementary School

Debbie McMichen, kindergarten paraprofessional

Carmel Elementary School

Sarah Mallow, instructional lead strategist

CCSD Preschool Centers

Julissa Izaguirre, Head Start preschool program paraprofessional

Cherokee High School

Cherie Owens, Special Education facilitator

Clark Creek Elementary School STEM Academy

Livi Avila, parent engagement facilitator

Clayton Elementary School

Meredith Hardt, instructional lead strategist

Creekland Middle School

Dianne Schumacher, instructional lead strategist

Creekview High School

Trina Hutchison, bookkeeper

Dean Rusk Middle School

Christine Lynch, school nurse

E.T. Booth Middle School

Heather Chappell, school nurse

Etowah High School

Lisa Funderburk, instructional lead strategist

Free Home Elementary School

Katie Northcutt, student records facilitator/principal's secretary

Freedom Middle School

Mary Robinson, principal's secretary

Hasty Elementary School Fine Arts Academy

Fatima Flores, student records facilitator

Hickory Flat Elementary School

Jennifer Thompson, supportive instruction paraprofessional

Holly Springs Elementary School STEM Academy

Kimiko Kirkland, kindergarten paraprofessional

Indian Knoll Elementary School

Mary Small, lunch monitor/after school program worker

Johnston Elementary School

Jaclyn Williams, principal's secretary/after school program bookkeeper

Knox Elementary School STEM Academy

Jaime Pitts, student records facilitator

Liberty Elementary School

Maria Riera-Palomeque, kindergarten paraprofessional

Little River Elementary School

Shavon Deal, after school program bookkeeper

Macedonia Elementary School

Sarah Allen, speech language pathologist

Mill Creek Middle School

Dana Jacobs, supportive instruction paraprofessional

Mountain Road Elementary School

Steve Haynes, custodian (day porter)

Oak Grove Elementary School STEAM Academy

Susan Beavers, school secretary

R.M. Moore Elementary School STEM Academy

Sharon Satterfield, supportive instruction paraprofessional

River Ridge High School

Rex Gavilla, technology specialist

Sequoyah High School

Violet Heeman, assistant principal's secretary

Sixes Elementary School

Amber Palmer, school nurse

Teasley Middle School

Megan Antunez, school nurse

Tippens Education Center

Jamie Gramling, School Nutrition manager

Woodstock Elementary School

Diane DuMond, supportive instruction paraprofessional

Woodstock High School

Carol Pontius, principal's secretary

Woodstock Middle School

Susan Barker, instructional lead strategist

CCSD Office of Curriculum and Instruction

Jody Page, director’s secretary

CCSD Office of Financial Management

Karla Lunsford, accounting clerk

CCSD Office of Human Resources

Laura Walters, executive director’s secretary

CCSD Office of Safety and Security

Neil Stein, safety and security specialist

CCSD Offices of Communications/School Operations/Superintendent

Grace Abalos, executive director’s secretary

CCSD Office of Support Services

Rick Phillips, maintenance facility zone foreman

CCSD Office of Technology and Information Services

Jill Phillips, technology specialist

CCSD Transportation Department

Debra Basone, secretary

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Medical Center Receives $50,000 From Colony Bank

Polk Medical Center Receives $50,000 From Colony Bank CEDARTOWN — Colony Bank has donated $50,000 to Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. Polk Medical Center is one of 55 hospitals in Georgia that qualify to receive funds through the program, which allows individual donors to receive a Georgia income […] The post Polk Medical Center Receives $50,000 From Colony Bank appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon

STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

New County Administration Building Location Announced

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners is proud to finally announce the location for the new county administration building. As you may remember the citizens of Carroll County voted to approve this project during a previous SPLOST, however due to extenuating circumstances the project was placed on hold. The most recent board of sitting commissioners made a commitment together to make this project a top priority and pick a location by years end, and today they did exactly that.
wrganews.com

RPD, FCPD, and Calhoun PD honored at 23rd annual Governor’s Challenge Awards

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recently honored 31 different Georgia law enforcement agencies for their year-round work to save lives and reduce traffic crashes on our roads during the 23rd annual Governor’s Challenge Awards held Friday at the Macon Centreplex. The Rome Police Department was honored at the banquet receiving the following awards: 1st place in category 5, 1st place in the Northwest GA Region, and 1st place in child seat safety. The Floyd County Police department won 3rd place for category 5 statewide. The Calhoun Police Department was also honored at the banquet with 1st place in category 7, speed protection, and occupant protection awards. Agencies are evaluated not just for enforcement initiatives, but for unique problem-solving in their communities, using public information activities, and creating departmental policies that support their traffic enforcement campaign efforts.
CALHOUN, GA
Monroe Local News

All Walton County employees to get a pay raise

A 6 % Cost of Living Allowance raise to be paid effective immediately. The Walton County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to give all employees of the County a 6 % Cost of Living Allowance as well as a tiered pay raise for department heads. The tiered pay raises would be based on various factors such as length of service. Human resources would be charged with making those determinations.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 wanted for BB gun shooting at Canton Kroger

CANTON, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for the three people who fired a BB gun at shoppers in a parking lot last week. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the parking lot of the Kroger located at 6766 Hickory Flat Highway. The Cherokee...
CANTON, GA
11Alive

Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell will not seek re-election

Four-term Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell has decided not to seek a fifth term. “There comes a point in time in everyone’s life when they just have to make changes and after a lot of prayer and consideration and talking with my wife and family, I think that time has come for me,” Terrell said. “I’m not going to run for re-election in 2024.”
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
630
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy