247Sports

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters transfer portal

Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr., has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a source. Williams, an Omaha North grad who transferred to Nebraska last January from Northern Colorado, played one season with the Huskers, appearing in four games before having his year ended by a foot injury against Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Nebraska Announces Football Season Ticket Special for 2023

Nebraska football fans will get the chance at cheaper season tickets in 2023. As part of 100th anniversary celebrations for Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Those prices will drop to $320 for the seven home games. That is a 24 percent cost savings from the 2022 price of $420 for the same number of home games.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska football picks up three commitments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Amy Williams gets 200th win as Nebraska beats Samford

For the first time in school history, Nebraska has made double-digit 3-pointers in three-straight games. That success from deep helped carry the Huskers to a victory over Samford, 71-46, on Sunday. The win gave Husker head coach Amy Williams her 200th win as an NCAA Division I head coach. “I've...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska QB commit in class of 2023 flips pledge to Virginia Tech

Nebraska officially lost one piece of its 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening. This time, the move comes from William Watson III, a QB prospect out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Originally committed to the Huskers, Watson flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech Sunday after an official visit over the weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

In-state 2023 target Jaylen Lloyd sets decision date

Fresh off an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, 2023 Omaha Westside athlete Jaylen Lloyd has set a date to announce his college decision. Lloyd will announce Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. CT at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha, choosing from Nebraska, Illinois, Texas Tech, Florida and Georgia. The Florida and Georgia offers are in track, while Texas Tech and Nebraska are both track and football.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Iowa State, Creighton fall out of AP men's rankings

(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 while Kansas is down and Iowa State and Creighton are out of the latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings. Others RV: Iowa State, Xavier, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Creighton, Michigan State, Kansas State.
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
NEBRASKA STATE
