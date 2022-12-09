Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Mike Leach vs. the Huskers
A look back at the coach’s games against Nebraska and what he said afterward
Alberts on Rhule's staff: 'What I've observed is what I anticipated'
Trev Alberts has actually gotten some sleep the last few days now that Nebraska has a football coach. As Matt Rhule and a new look staff travels all over the map trying to build a roster, Nebraska's athletics director is enjoying watching their eagerness while repping the 'N.'. "That renewed...
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams enters transfer portal
Nebraska offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr., has entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per a source. Williams, an Omaha North grad who transferred to Nebraska last January from Northern Colorado, played one season with the Huskers, appearing in four games before having his year ended by a foot injury against Oklahoma.
Husker Dan: Matt Rhule Is Off and Running
But the new Nebraska head coach must face some challenges.
Nebraska Announces Football Season Ticket Special for 2023
Nebraska football fans will get the chance at cheaper season tickets in 2023. As part of 100th anniversary celebrations for Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Those prices will drop to $320 for the seven home games. That is a 24 percent cost savings from the 2022 price of $420 for the same number of home games.
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to program
Nebraska fans during a game.Photo by(Bri Melton/WOWT) Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Sunday, as 2023 running back Kwenten Ives committed to the program. This was first reported by Bryan Munson of On3.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
Amy Williams gets 200th win as Nebraska beats Samford
For the first time in school history, Nebraska has made double-digit 3-pointers in three-straight games. That success from deep helped carry the Huskers to a victory over Samford, 71-46, on Sunday. The win gave Husker head coach Amy Williams her 200th win as an NCAA Division I head coach. “I've...
Nebraska QB commit in class of 2023 flips pledge to Virginia Tech
Nebraska officially lost one piece of its 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening. This time, the move comes from William Watson III, a QB prospect out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Originally committed to the Huskers, Watson flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech Sunday after an official visit over the weekend.
Lincoln Southwest’s Kennadi Williams commits to Husker softball, basketball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Southwest product and the daughter of Husker women’s hoops coach Amy Williams has committed to play two sports at Nebraska. Kennadi Williams made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, saying she would play both basketball and softball at Nebraska. Williams, a junior...
In-state 2023 target Jaylen Lloyd sets decision date
Fresh off an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, 2023 Omaha Westside athlete Jaylen Lloyd has set a date to announce his college decision. Lloyd will announce Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. CT at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha, choosing from Nebraska, Illinois, Texas Tech, Florida and Georgia. The Florida and Georgia offers are in track, while Texas Tech and Nebraska are both track and football.
Iowa State, Creighton fall out of AP men's rankings
(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 while Kansas is down and Iowa State and Creighton are out of the latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings. Others RV: Iowa State, Xavier, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Creighton, Michigan State, Kansas State.
“It Felt Like A NCAA Tournament Game” – ASU Beats Out Creighton 73-71
Arizona State won its eighth straight game and now holds a 10-1 record after beating Creighton 73-71 in Las Vegas. Desmond Cambridge Jr. led the way for the Sun Devils with 19 points, and the Sun Devils add another quality win to their resume as they head into Pac-12 play in just a few weeks.
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
